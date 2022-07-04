 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, July 4: Former Saints coach wins USFL championship ring

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints News:

Updated 53 man roster projections offense - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ Alec Salas attempts to project the Saints 53 man roster.

Former Saints DL Coach Wins USFL Championship Ring - Saints News Network

Former Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson is the current defensive line coach of the Birmingham Stallions, who just won the 2022 USFL championship.

Saints 2022 rookies tour the city of New Orleans - New Orleans Saints

Saints rookies including Alontae Taylor, Smoke Monday, Abram Smith, and others toured around New Orleans.

Who are the top 5 rivals of the Philadelphia Eagles? - Philly Sports Network

Nick Faria of Philly Sports Network named the Saints as one of the top 5 rivals of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas back to running, cutting on his ankle - Sportsnaut

A video posted to Michael Thomas’ Instagram shows him running routes “without any limitations.”

Cam Jordan’s Hilarious Quotes from U.K. Interview - Saints News Network

Some of Cameron Jordan’s most quotable moments from a recent interview with the U.K.’s Mirror Sport.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen - New Orleans Saints

A profile on co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who is entering his 6th year with the Saints.

