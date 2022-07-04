Fleur-de-Links, July 4: Former Saints coach wins USFL championship ring

New Orleans Saints News:
Updated 53 man roster projections offense - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ Alec Salas attempts to project the Saints 53 man roster.
Former Saints DL Coach Wins USFL Championship Ring - Saints News Network
Former Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson is the current defensive line coach of the Birmingham Stallions, who just won the 2022 USFL championship.
Saints 2022 rookies tour the city of New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
Saints rookies including Alontae Taylor, Smoke Monday, Abram Smith, and others toured around New Orleans.
Who are the top 5 rivals of the Philadelphia Eagles? - Philly Sports Network
Nick Faria of Philly Sports Network named the Saints as one of the top 5 rivals of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas back to running, cutting on his ankle - Sportsnaut
A video posted to Michael Thomas’ Instagram shows him running routes “without any limitations.”
Cam Jordan’s Hilarious Quotes from U.K. Interview - Saints News Network
Some of Cameron Jordan’s most quotable moments from a recent interview with the U.K.’s Mirror Sport.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen - New Orleans Saints
A profile on co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who is entering his 6th year with the Saints.
Happy birthday @AdeboPaulson_! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/RQrCmzxA9t— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 3, 2022
Can't celebrate Adebo's birthday without showing his one-handed INT from last season against the Falcons #Saints | @AdeboPaulson_ pic.twitter.com/XwSF038VKy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 3, 2022
I think I want a new face mask, never really cared but maybe I should? pic.twitter.com/oDZnLI2SYT— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 3, 2022
Loading comments...