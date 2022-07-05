Fleur-de-Links, July 5: Las Vegas Raiders running back linked to Saints

Saints owner Gayle Benson is reportedly interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club, a nightclub in New Orleans.

A look at every Saints player who has worn the number 4 in honor of the Fourth of July.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Las Vegas Raiders trade Kenyan Drake to the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round draft pick in return.

Another video of Jameis Winston working out has spread, with many fans still mocking Winston’s odd workout clips.

While Michael Thomas’s 2019 deal was the most expensive wide receiver deal ever signed at the time, 4 other wide receivers have signed contracts worth more than Michael Thomas’s deal.

A recent poll from Canal Street Chronicles asks Saints fans to vote on their favorite offseason move.

Kentavius Street, Devine Ozigbo, Tony Jones Jr., Juwan Johnson, Eric Wilson, and Kaden Elliss are named as potential dark horse candidates to keep an eye on in training camp.