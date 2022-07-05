Fleur-de-Links, July 5: Las Vegas Raiders running back linked to Saints

New Orleans Saints News:
Gayle Benson interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints owner Gayle Benson is reportedly interested in purchasing the Chris Owens Club, a nightclub in New Orleans.
Saints History with the Number 4 - Saints News Network
A look at every Saints player who has worn the number 4 in honor of the Fourth of July.
New Trade Proposal Has Raiders Dealing Key RB to NFC South Team - Heavy
Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton suggests that the Las Vegas Raiders trade Kenyan Drake to the New Orleans Saints for a fifth-round draft pick in return.
In videos: Jameis Winston adds to his collection of ridiculous workout clips - Sportskeeda
Another video of Jameis Winston working out has spread, with many fans still mocking Winston’s odd workout clips.
FFF: NFL wide receiver contracts passing Mike Thomas deal with frequency - Fox 8 Live
While Michael Thomas’s 2019 deal was the most expensive wide receiver deal ever signed at the time, 4 other wide receivers have signed contracts worth more than Michael Thomas’s deal.
POLL: What was your favorite move of the Saints offseason? - Canal Street Chronicles
A recent poll from Canal Street Chronicles asks Saints fans to vote on their favorite offseason move.
Saints Potential Dark Horse Candidates to Watch in Training Camp - Saints News Network
Kentavius Street, Devine Ozigbo, Tony Jones Jr., Juwan Johnson, Eric Wilson, and Kaden Elliss are named as potential dark horse candidates to keep an eye on in training camp.
Happy birthday to Saints Hall of Famer @LaRoiGlover! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/ZFIOQFb2ib— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 4, 2022
Today would have been Saints Legend Will Smith’s 41st birthday pic.twitter.com/UWerR97kjb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 5, 2022
Happy Fourth of July, #Saints fans! pic.twitter.com/OgJUwKM5UQ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 4, 2022
Loading comments...