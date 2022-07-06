Five players that are overrated for the Saints in 2022

We’re just two months away from the start of the 2022 season, so let’s take a look at the five most overrated players on the New Orleans Saints roster.

Now, this may not mean that they aren’t talented players. We could look at it as players that just don’t fit in New Orleans or look to be overvalued by fans.

Tayson Hill, QB/WR/TE

It’s nearly impossible to give Taysom just one position, which makes him pretty valuable as an asset. However, I think Taysom may be a little overpaid. I love his talent and what he is able to do on the field, but $40 million is a lot to pay a QB-turned-playmaker that was only on the field for 38 snaps per game last season. Again, this is a situation where he’s a good player, but the situation is a little overrated.

Adam Trautman, TE

This is tricky.

Trautman was a 3rd round pick out of Dayton in 2020. Since then, he’s made 1.5 catches a game for 432 yards and 3 touchdowns. Now, I’ll cut some slack in the fact that the last two years were crazy in the world of sports. But New Orleans traded away two picks on draft night and one of the situations led them to Trautman. As a 3rd rounder, you would hope to see better production out of the kid, but I’m willing to give him one more season before I completely write him off. It’s time to put up or shut up.

Zack Baun, LB

Very similar situation to that of Trautman’s right?

Drafted in 2020, traded around to land him, has underperformed since he walked into the building.

I don’t think his underperformance is because of a lack of talent.

Say what you want about college and the pros being immensely different, but 153 tackles and 15 sacks in 2.5 years from the linebacker spot is pretty impressive.

I think Baun can have a good career in the NFL, I just don’t think it’s in New Orleans.

Tre’Quan Smith, WR

I wish I could say that he’s worked out for New Orleans, but it’s been pretty lackluster outside of a game here and there.

I know, he was the receiver that caught the touchdown when Drew broke the all-time yardage record, and that holds a big piece in the history of this franchise.

HOWEVER, he has yet to play a full season because of injury problems, just broke 1400 yards in four years with the team, and is now overshadowed by a much-improved WR corps.

I think Tre’Quan Smith can also make a good career for himself, but he doesn’t fit in the Saints locker room anymore.

JT Gray, CB

This one may anger some people.

JT is an excellent special teams player and has been for much of his career. Gray was named a Pro-Bowler last season as well as a First-Team All-Pro.

But he only played 41 defensive snaps in 2021.

I get keeping guys on the roster as special teams guys, but at the same time, I like defensive players that can do both. Play defense and contribute on special teams.

Gray’s a good player, but I just don’t like the idea of taking a roster spot for special teams only.

