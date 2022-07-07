Fleur-de-Links, July 7: Cameron Jordan ranked as top 10 edge rusher

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2022: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every starting lineup - Pro Football Focus
Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranks the Saints the #11 team in the NFL.
Saints Cam Jordan Rated 10th Among NFL Edge Rushers, According to ESPN Poll - Saints News Network
In a recent ESPN Poll, Cameron Jordan was ranked #10 in the NFL among edge rushers.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore - New Orleans Saints
A profile on defensive assistant Sterling Moore, who is entering his first season with the Saints.
Saints Insider Reveals One Veteran on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Training Camp - FanDuel
ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports that Zack Baun’s spot on the Saints roster is in trouble ahead of training camp.
Latest On Saints QB Jameis Winston - Pro Football Rumors
A profile on Jameis Winston’s road to recovery following the release of the recent video featuring Winston throwing without a knee brace.
These 3 Saints coming off injuries could be X-factors in 2022 - NOLA
Luke Johnson of NOLA names Taysom Hill, Marcus Maye, and Wil Lutz as “X-factors” for the Saints heading into the 2022 season.
Meet the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe | In That Number S2 E5 - New Orleans Saints
The final episode of In That Number, showing which hopefuls were able to make the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe.
This is a @Pierre_Thomas appreciation tweet. pic.twitter.com/fJMRu6nie3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 6, 2022
QB upgrade in the NFC South for the Carolina Panthers. #Saints will see Mayfield twice this season. https://t.co/KHpwUV85SY— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 6, 2022
EVERY roster in the NFL ranked 1-32— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 6, 2022
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2UT8RQswv4
