Fleur-de-Links, July 7: Cameron Jordan ranked as top 10 edge rusher

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams for 2022: Strengths, weaknesses and X factors for every starting lineup - Pro Football Focus

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranks the Saints the #11 team in the NFL.

Saints Cam Jordan Rated 10th Among NFL Edge Rushers, According to ESPN Poll - Saints News Network

In a recent ESPN Poll, Cameron Jordan was ranked #10 in the NFL among edge rushers.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore - New Orleans Saints

A profile on defensive assistant Sterling Moore, who is entering his first season with the Saints.

Saints Insider Reveals One Veteran on the Roster Bubble Heading Into Training Camp - FanDuel

ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports that Zack Baun’s spot on the Saints roster is in trouble ahead of training camp.

Latest On Saints QB Jameis Winston - Pro Football Rumors

A profile on Jameis Winston’s road to recovery following the release of the recent video featuring Winston throwing without a knee brace.

These 3 Saints coming off injuries could be X-factors in 2022 - NOLA

Luke Johnson of NOLA names Taysom Hill, Marcus Maye, and Wil Lutz as “X-factors” for the Saints heading into the 2022 season.

Meet the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe | In That Number S2 E5 - New Orleans Saints

The final episode of In That Number, showing which hopefuls were able to make the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe.

