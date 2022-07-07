Fleur-de-Links, July 7: Cameron Jordan ranked as top 10 edge rusher

Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus ranks the Saints the #11 team in the NFL.

In a recent ESPN Poll, Cameron Jordan was ranked #10 in the NFL among edge rushers.

A profile on defensive assistant Sterling Moore, who is entering his first season with the Saints.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports that Zack Baun’s spot on the Saints roster is in trouble ahead of training camp.

A profile on Jameis Winston’s road to recovery following the release of the recent video featuring Winston throwing without a knee brace.

Luke Johnson of NOLA names Taysom Hill, Marcus Maye, and Wil Lutz as “X-factors” for the Saints heading into the 2022 season.

The final episode of In That Number, showing which hopefuls were able to make the 2022 Saints Cheer Krewe.

QB upgrade in the NFC South for the Carolina Panthers. #Saints will see Mayfield twice this season. https://t.co/KHpwUV85SY — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) July 6, 2022