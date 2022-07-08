Fleur-de-Links, July 8: Jameis Winston a strong contender for Comeback Player of the Year

New Orleans Saints News:
CBS Sports predicts Jameis Winston for Comeback Player of the Year - Yahoo! Sports
Ryan Harris of CBS Sports believes that Jameis Winston is the odds-on favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.
NFL division betting: Buccaneers are a runaway favorite to win the NFC South - MSN
While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently the favorites to win the NFC South, the Saints are in second place.
Jameis Winston’s Stats Versus 2022 Opponents - Saints News Network
A look at how Jameis Winston has performed against each of the opponents on the Saints schedule for 2022.
Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner medically cleared: ‘I’m ready to bounce back’ - Pro Football Network
Following the announcement that he is cleared, Payton Turner has said that he is “ready to bounce back.”
The Saints are built to win now, and these 5 players have to produce to make that happen - NOLA
Patrick Magee and Luke Johnson of NOLA name Trevor Penning, Marcus Davenport, Tyrann Mathieu, Jameis Winston, and Michael Thomas as the 5 players that the Saints are going to rely on most to be successful.
Here is how many drops current Saints receivers had last season - Yahoo! Sports
An in-depth look at how many targets, receptions, and drops each Saints receiver had in the 2021 season.
Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor - New Orleans Saints
A profile on defensive assistant Jordan Taylor, who is going into his second season with the Saints.
Hope you have a great day, @wil_lutz5! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/dManO3izx8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 7, 2022
can't wait to see Clutch @wil_lutz5 back in the @CaesarsDome— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 7, 2022
Saints @ Falcons · Sept. 11 · FOX · Noon CT pic.twitter.com/2cxMoQY6ok
Where there’s a Wil there’s a Winston— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 7, 2022
QB1 and K1 continue to train together as they prep for their comeback season @Jaboowins ⚜️ @wil_lutz5
( : Via Winston’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Tk7v2wkTQv
