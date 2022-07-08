 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, July 8: Jameis Winston a strong contender for Comeback Player of the Year

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

CBS Sports predicts Jameis Winston for Comeback Player of the Year - Yahoo! Sports

Ryan Harris of CBS Sports believes that Jameis Winston is the odds-on favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2022.

NFL division betting: Buccaneers are a runaway favorite to win the NFC South - MSN

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently the favorites to win the NFC South, the Saints are in second place.

Jameis Winston’s Stats Versus 2022 Opponents - Saints News Network

A look at how Jameis Winston has performed against each of the opponents on the Saints schedule for 2022.

Saints 2021 first-round pick Payton Turner medically cleared: ‘I’m ready to bounce back’ - Pro Football Network

Following the announcement that he is cleared, Payton Turner has said that he is “ready to bounce back.”

The Saints are built to win now, and these 5 players have to produce to make that happen - NOLA

Patrick Magee and Luke Johnson of NOLA name Trevor Penning, Marcus Davenport, Tyrann Mathieu, Jameis Winston, and Michael Thomas as the 5 players that the Saints are going to rely on most to be successful.

Here is how many drops current Saints receivers had last season - Yahoo! Sports

An in-depth look at how many targets, receptions, and drops each Saints receiver had in the 2021 season.

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor - New Orleans Saints

A profile on defensive assistant Jordan Taylor, who is going into his second season with the Saints.

