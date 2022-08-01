Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises”

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and his wife, Tamela will be hosting a free 2-day event this weekend through their foundation, Devoted Dreamers. The 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” will be held on Friday, August 5th at Rivertown’s Heritage Park in Kenner and Saturday, August 6th at A.L. Davis Park in New Orleans. They are inviting the public to be their guests as they fellowship and encourage the importance of family dinner time.

Back again for our community!!



Hit the link to register for this FREE event https://t.co/gnwDf76iRg https://t.co/C6bMKLIkhj — DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) July 28, 2022

According to the “Dinner with the Davises” event page, Demario says the purpose is to emphasize the importance of family meal time and Tamela will prepare some of her favorite meals along with other local food trucks.

“We just always want to show love and try to be a light to people. I think that is what Tamela has really wanted to do with Dinner with the Davis’. She kind of sets the precedence for family and loving in our household, and that dinner setting, and family being together. She has created that mold in our house and it’s an expansion of that for us to return our love to a city that has given us so much love and so many memories.”

If you would like to attend Dinner with the Davises, you can register online at Devoted Dreamers Foundation Events | Eventbrite. To learn more about Demario and Tamela’s wonderful charity Devoted Dreamers, which was founded in 2013, you can go to Devoted Dreamers – To equip the Next Generation of Leaders

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl.