Fleur-de-Links, August 1: Buffalo Bills sign former Saints and Falcons cornerback

Taysom Hill reportedly suffered a rib injury that will put him out of action “indefinitely.”

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed cornerback Jordan Miller, who played for the Saints in 2021.

Mark Ingram speaks on being the “second-oldest running back” in the NFL.

Dennis Allen has said that he does not have a timetable on a return for Tyrann Mathieu, who was excused from the beginning of training camp to deal with family matters.

The Saints are set to practice with full pads on Monday.

James Hurst speaks on how excited he is being able to focus solely on the left tackle position during training camp.

A video from Saints training camp shows Jameis Winston connecting with Chris Olave on a deep pass.