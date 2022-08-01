Fleur-de-Links, August 1: Buffalo Bills sign former Saints and Falcons cornerback

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints TE Taysom Hill sustains rib injury in training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
Taysom Hill reportedly suffered a rib injury that will put him out of action “indefinitely.”
Bills Make Surprising Move to Cut Promising Rookie, Sign Former Saints CB - Heavy
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed cornerback Jordan Miller, who played for the Saints in 2021.
Mark Ingram: ‘They keep bringing up my age, man’ - AL.com
Mark Ingram speaks on being the “second-oldest running back” in the NFL.
Saints Respectful of Tyrann Mathieu’s Personal Matters - Saints News Network
Dennis Allen has said that he does not have a timetable on a return for Tyrann Mathieu, who was excused from the beginning of training camp to deal with family matters.
New Orleans Saints looking forward to first practice with full pads on Monday - New Orleans Saints
The Saints are set to practice with full pads on Monday.
Competing for a starting job, Saints OL James Hurst is focusing only on left tackle - NOLA
James Hurst speaks on how excited he is being able to focus solely on the left tackle position during training camp.
Jameis Winston delivers DEEP TD pass to Chris Olave at Saints camp - NFL.com
A video from Saints training camp shows Jameis Winston connecting with Chris Olave on a deep pass.
The content king @markingramII was mic’d up for @nflnetwork on #BackTogetherSaturday pic.twitter.com/yhA6Erai0M— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022
Marques Colston.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 31, 2022
Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Famer, Class of 2022. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/l1Ecw7se08
