Fleur-de-Links, August 1: Buffalo Bills sign former Saints and Falcons cornerback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
NFL: NOV 17 Falcons at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints TE Taysom Hill sustains rib injury in training camp - Canal Street Chronicles

Taysom Hill reportedly suffered a rib injury that will put him out of action “indefinitely.”

Bills Make Surprising Move to Cut Promising Rookie, Sign Former Saints CB - Heavy

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed cornerback Jordan Miller, who played for the Saints in 2021.

Mark Ingram: ‘They keep bringing up my age, man’ - AL.com

Mark Ingram speaks on being the “second-oldest running back” in the NFL.

Saints Respectful of Tyrann Mathieu’s Personal Matters - Saints News Network

Dennis Allen has said that he does not have a timetable on a return for Tyrann Mathieu, who was excused from the beginning of training camp to deal with family matters.

New Orleans Saints looking forward to first practice with full pads on Monday - New Orleans Saints

The Saints are set to practice with full pads on Monday.

Competing for a starting job, Saints OL James Hurst is focusing only on left tackle - NOLA

James Hurst speaks on how excited he is being able to focus solely on the left tackle position during training camp.

Jameis Winston delivers DEEP TD pass to Chris Olave at Saints camp - NFL.com

A video from Saints training camp shows Jameis Winston connecting with Chris Olave on a deep pass.

