Fleur-de-Links, August 10: Saints rookie placed on IR

Reports continue to indicate that foot injury Jameis Winston received on Monday is not serious.

Dennis Allen has announced that Jameis Winston will not play in the Saints preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Marcus Davenport has returned to practice in a limited capacity as he recovers from injury.

The Saints have placed fifth-round draft pick D’Marco Jackson on IR.

A prediction of Chris Olave’s fantasy football production for the 2022 season.

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says that Michael Thomas is a top-10 talent at wide receiver and will have top-5 stats by the end of the 2022 season.

The Saints will wear their new black helmets in their Week 4 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.