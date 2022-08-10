Fleur-de-Links, August 10: Saints rookie placed on IR

New Orleans Saints News:
Jameis Winston “feels fine” after leaving practice with a foot injury, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports continue to indicate that foot injury Jameis Winston received on Monday is not serious.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will not play in first preseason game - WDSU
Dennis Allen has announced that Jameis Winston will not play in the Saints preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
Marcus Davenport returns to New Orleans Saints practice as he recovers from offseason surgery - New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport has returned to practice in a limited capacity as he recovers from injury.
Saints Place Rookie LB D’Marco Jackson on Injured Reserve - Saints News Network
The Saints have placed fifth-round draft pick D’Marco Jackson on IR.
Chris Olave’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season - Clutch Points
A prediction of Chris Olave’s fantasy football production for the 2022 season.
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear - The Spun
Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson says that Michael Thomas is a top-10 talent at wide receiver and will have top-5 stats by the end of the 2022 season.
New Orleans Saints to wear new black helmets in London vs. Vikings - New Orleans Saints
The Saints will wear their new black helmets in their Week 4 game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.
Unofficial #Saints Depth Chart: https://t.co/lkHOhGIszF pic.twitter.com/AkBNm2G14h— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2022
Tinkering on a Tuesday @RousesMarkets— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 9, 2022
