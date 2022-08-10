Saints sign QB KJ Costello, per reports

The New Orleans Saints are signing former Mississippi State QB KJ Costello, per reports. Costello has spent time with the team previously and most recently played in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars.

Saints are signing KJ Costello, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 10, 2022

With Jameis Winston currently sidelined with a foot injury, this made a lot of sense to add a third QB because training camp is difficult to operate with only two QBs. In the past couple of practices, Quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book have been getting almost too many reps. Adding Costello is a smart move because he was with the Saints previously and earlier this summer, so he already has a grip on the playbook and system. Costello will be a camp body until Winston can return from his foot injury.

The Saints fly to Houston to take on the Houston Texans in their first preseason game so we will see if Costello is able to find any reps in the preseason.

