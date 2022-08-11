Injury recap for the New Orleans Saints’ training camp

The preseason is right around the corner and the New Orleans Saints have had to deal with a few injuries. Fortunately, none of them are overbearing.

Jameis Winston tweaked his foot in practice on Monday and underwent evaluation. Head Coach Dennis Allen said it isn’t anything serious and described it as “day to day,” but Jameis will not play in the preseason opener. Get well, QB1.

Taysom Hill has been rehabbing a Lisfranc (rib) injury he suffered last year but returned to practice on Monday. Taysom is getting adjusted to his new role at TE, which could be huge for this team down the road. He’s questionable for the preseason opener.

The Saints placed rookie LB D’Marco Jackson (undisclosed) on the IR list on Tuesday. This most likely means he’s out for the year. This is kind of big, as New Orleans fans have been screaming for more depth at LB. Demario Davis and Pete Werner are nothing short of exceptional, but depth would be more than helpful.

Rookie safety Smoke Monday suffered a torn ACL and has also been placed on the IR—out for the year. While the secondary is steep, Smoke still had a decent chance at making the final roster for depth.

CB Bryce Thompson was carted off during practice for what looked to be a lower right leg injury. He’s also questionable for the preseason opener.

In a welcoming sign for fans, DE Marcus Davenport participated in some individual work for the first time on Tuesday. He had spent the past three weeks on the physically unable to perform list.

All in all, it could have been far worse. We’ve already seen a few teams with far more serious injuries. Props to the training and medical staff: let’s hope for a healthy season.

