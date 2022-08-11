Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints re-sign rookie safety

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign QB KJ Costello, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed former USFL quarterback KJ Costello.
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday - The Spun
In addition to Costello, the Saints have re-signed rookie safety Jack Koerner.
Saints cut Brown, waive Thompson; Costello says he’s signing - Yahoo! Sports UK
The Saints have reportedly waived defensive back Bryce Thompson and cut Malcolm Brown, with the former being waived with an injury designation.
Sam Mills’ long journey to the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally over - Canal Street Chronicles
Sam Mills was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend.
Chris Olave Catch Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
A video of a catch made by Chris Olave over C.J. Gardner Johnson has garnered a lot of attention.
Saints’ Taysom Hill on full-time switch to tight end: ‘This isn’t necessarily what I want’ - Yahoo! Sports
Taysom Hill opened up about his full-time position switch to tight end.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton lights up practice as team prepares for preseason opener - New Orleans Saints
Andy Dalton performed very well in Saints practice as he prepares to start against the Houston Texans in the Saints first preseason game.
