Fleur-de-Links, August 11: Saints re-sign rookie safety

The Saints have reportedly signed former USFL quarterback KJ Costello.

In addition to Costello, the Saints have re-signed rookie safety Jack Koerner.

The Saints have reportedly waived defensive back Bryce Thompson and cut Malcolm Brown, with the former being waived with an injury designation.

Sam Mills was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past weekend.

A video of a catch made by Chris Olave over C.J. Gardner Johnson has garnered a lot of attention.

Taysom Hill opened up about his full-time position switch to tight end.

Andy Dalton performed very well in Saints practice as he prepares to start against the Houston Texans in the Saints first preseason game.

Observations from Day 13!



• Can't Guard Mike

• Andy Dalton

• Tony Jones Jr.



✍️ @NTGraff | @JohnFayard https://t.co/18fSTElhVb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 10, 2022