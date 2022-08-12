Fleur-de-Links, August 12: Two Saints rookies expected to play in preseason opener

New Orleans Saints News:
Injury recap for the New Orleans Saints’ training camp - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at all of the players currently injured ahead of the Saints upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Saints preseason opener features 1st-rounders Olave, Penning - AP News
Both Chris Olave and Trevor Penning are expected to play in the Saints season opener.
Photos: Dennis Allen invites local Marines to attend Training Camp - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen invited a group of Marines to to discuss leadership and watch training camp.
Saints sign Brian Allen, release Jaleel Johnson - Pro Football Talk
The Saints have signed defensive back Brian Allen and released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.
Jarvis Landry shares what Tyrann Mathieu brings to New Orleans Saints defense - 24/7 Sports
Jarvis Landry speaks on the addition of Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints.
Saints backup Andy Dalton is confident in his new team, feels ‘in a really good place’ - NOLA
Andy Dalton shares how he feels about being with the Saints.
Dai’Jean Dixon on winning the mental battle | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon spoke with local New Orleans media.
The Sturgeon Moon, the last Supermoon until August of 2023, rises behind the @TeamGleason “Rebirth” statue at the @CaesarsDome ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 12, 2022
In @SteveGleason's words:
"The Moon. The Moooooon!" pic.twitter.com/0x9QLCAmk7
Next stop: Houston, TX ✈️ @RousesMarkets— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 11, 2022
The New Orleans Buckeyes https://t.co/yQLAgYhfAi— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 11, 2022
