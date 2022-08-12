Fleur-de-Links, August 12: Two Saints rookies expected to play in preseason opener

A look at all of the players currently injured ahead of the Saints upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Both Chris Olave and Trevor Penning are expected to play in the Saints season opener.

Dennis Allen invited a group of Marines to to discuss leadership and watch training camp.

The Saints have signed defensive back Brian Allen and released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Jarvis Landry speaks on the addition of Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints.

Andy Dalton shares how he feels about being with the Saints.

Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon spoke with local New Orleans media.

The Sturgeon Moon, the last Supermoon until August of 2023, rises behind the @TeamGleason “Rebirth” statue at the @CaesarsDome ⚜️



In @SteveGleason's words:



"The Moon. The Moooooon!" pic.twitter.com/0x9QLCAmk7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 12, 2022

Next stop: Houston, TX ✈️ @RousesMarkets — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 11, 2022