Fleur-de-Links, August 12: Two Saints rookies expected to play in preseason opener

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Injury recap for the New Orleans Saints’ training camp - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at all of the players currently injured ahead of the Saints upcoming preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Saints preseason opener features 1st-rounders Olave, Penning - AP News

Both Chris Olave and Trevor Penning are expected to play in the Saints season opener.

Photos: Dennis Allen invites local Marines to attend Training Camp - New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen invited a group of Marines to to discuss leadership and watch training camp.

Saints sign Brian Allen, release Jaleel Johnson - Pro Football Talk

The Saints have signed defensive back Brian Allen and released defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

Jarvis Landry shares what Tyrann Mathieu brings to New Orleans Saints defense - 24/7 Sports

Jarvis Landry speaks on the addition of Tyrann Mathieu to the Saints.

Saints backup Andy Dalton is confident in his new team, feels ‘in a really good place’ - NOLA

Andy Dalton shares how he feels about being with the Saints.

Dai’Jean Dixon on winning the mental battle | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Saints wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon spoke with local New Orleans media.

