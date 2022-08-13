Saints vs. Texans 2022 Preseason: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Radio, Mobile, and Odds

The New Orleans Saints finally take the field in the first week of the 2022 NFL Preseason tonight! The Saints face the Houston Texans in the first of three preseason games. Although star players will likely see a relatively small amount of playing time on the field, the rest of the roster should prove to be an interesting watch tonight.

There will be plenty of new faces in black and gold to follow in tonight’s game, and there will be some anticipation to see how they fare against the competition. Let’s see who the next big thing for the Saints could be. It’s time to commence the annual shaking of fists and gnashing of teeth that is Saints preseason football!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s preseason action:

Game time:

Saturday, August 13th - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Location:

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (National Re-broadcast) - Monday, August 15th - 3:00am CST (yikes!)

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Houston Texans radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints -1; Over/Under 33.5

Opponent Blog:

Battle Red Blog