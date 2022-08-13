Saints vs. Texans: Preseason open thread

The New Orleans Saints begin the 2022 preseason tonight on the road against the Houston Texans. Although wins and losses “don’t mean anything” in the preseason, it would be great to see the Saints come out strong in the preseason opener. The Saints have seen some huge changes this past offseason, most notably the departure of longtime head coach Sean Payton. Now is the time to see where so many new faces take the franchise.

Those of you in the local New Orleans market will be able to watch the game live on FOX 8 (WVUE) while the rest of us will need to listen on WWL.com and live vicariously though this thread until the NFL Network replay airs at 3:00am CST on Monday, unless you decide to pony up for the new NFL+ service to watch the game live. Here’s to a great showing from the Saints, and leaving the game as healthy as they arrived!

It’s not great NFL Football, but it’s NFL Football nonetheless. At least it’s Saints football, finally!