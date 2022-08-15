 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Saints preseason opener

Social media reactions return!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a long summer without a reason for the Who Dat Nation to converge on Twitter. Luckily, the wait is now over as we are officially underway into the 2022 preseason. Saints Twitter is always a fun place to be during any game, so let’s check in and see how the fans reacted to what transpired during the game.

Starting off, the Who Dat Nation had plenty to say about the short preview we were given for what life could look like with Andy Dalton as QB. God forbid if Winston were to ever get injured again, I think the team would be in good hands.

For as good as Andy Dalton was, Ian Book was quite the opposite when he took over QB duties for the remainder of the game. In true New Orleans fashion, the fans did not cut Book any slack.

Next up for the New Orleans Saints is another preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers this coming Friday. Check back here for more social media reactions all season long!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...