Social media reactions to Saints preseason opener

It’s been a long summer without a reason for the Who Dat Nation to converge on Twitter. Luckily, the wait is now over as we are officially underway into the 2022 preseason. Saints Twitter is always a fun place to be during any game, so let’s check in and see how the fans reacted to what transpired during the game.

Starting off, the Who Dat Nation had plenty to say about the short preview we were given for what life could look like with Andy Dalton as QB. God forbid if Winston were to ever get injured again, I think the team would be in good hands.

After last year’s QB injuries, I’m so glad the Saints picked up Andy Dalton. Gives them a really good insurance option. https://t.co/1Il6ISf7GC — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 14, 2022

Andy Dalton to Dwayne Washington for a TD thanks to Erik McCoy and Andrus Peat leading the way. Dalton completed passes to Callaway, Smith, Washington and Trautman. Dalton has looked really solid this week with Winston out. There's a reason they went and got him after last year. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 14, 2022

If Andy Dalton ever has to start for any short period of time I think we would be in every game he played. — Hot Take Tabor (@JT25Saints) August 14, 2022

I think this needs to be re-posted. Andy Dalton a surgeon for the #Saints on that TD drive. https://t.co/8O6XdE2miG — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2022

For as good as Andy Dalton was, Ian Book was quite the opposite when he took over QB duties for the remainder of the game. In true New Orleans fashion, the fans did not cut Book any slack.

Ian Book when he’s forced to play Football instead of drinking Gatorade and wearing a headset on the sideline pic.twitter.com/xsad1mKIJv — ⚜️ (@SaintsEnjoyer) August 14, 2022

“Sean, what’s the plan for Ian Book next season?” pic.twitter.com/LeLeqnbie3 — So Sayeth Black Lord: (@jmood88) August 14, 2022

Next up for the New Orleans Saints is another preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers this coming Friday. Check back here for more social media reactions all season long!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel