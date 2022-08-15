Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Andy Dalton impresses in Saints preseason opener

The Saints lost to the Houston Texans in their first preseason game.

Andy Dalton completed every one of his passes, including a pass for a touchdown, in the Saints preseason game.

While Dennis Allen criticized Abram Smith for fumbling the ball, he also offered some praise, saying that Smith “looked explosive.”

Chris Olave speaks with NBC Sports’ Peter King and shares his thoughts on joining the NFL and working with his fellow Saints players.

Analyzing the performance of Dai’Jean Dixon in the Saints preseason game.

Michael Balko claims to have heard from multiple sources that Alvin Kamara’s suspension will likely happen in 2023.

The #Saints debut for @andydalton14 last night:



5-5

51 yds

1 TD

148.8 QB rtg.



Next Up:

: at Green Bay

: Friday, August 19 (7 pm CT)

: @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/HMbTptHCtX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022

Chase Hansen last night:



Team-high 6 tackles (2 TFL)

1 INT

1 pass deflection #Saints pic.twitter.com/IyfWi8JotK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022