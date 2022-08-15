 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Andy Dalton impresses in Saints preseason opener

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Book closes on first Saints preseason game with 17-13 loss to Texans - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lost to the Houston Texans in their first preseason game.

Andy Dalton delivers perfect performance against the Texans - Fox 8 Live

Andy Dalton completed every one of his passes, including a pass for a touchdown, in the Saints preseason game.

Saints Recap: Rookie RB Abram Smith ‘Looked Explosive’, Vows to ‘Come Back Better’ After Fumble - Saints News Network

While Dennis Allen criticized Abram Smith for fumbling the ball, he also offered some praise, saying that Smith “looked explosive.”

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon - New Orleans Saints

Photos from a meet-and-greet hosted by the Saints.

Olave has ‘high expectations’ for rookie season - NBC Sports

Chris Olave speaks with NBC Sports’ Peter King and shares his thoughts on joining the NFL and working with his fellow Saints players.

Saints Rookie Dai’Jean Dixon Has a Solid NFL Debut - Saints News Network

Analyzing the performance of Dai’Jean Dixon in the Saints preseason game.

NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara suspension likely in 2023, Saints RB set for 2022 season - Sportskeeda

Michael Balko claims to have heard from multiple sources that Alvin Kamara’s suspension will likely happen in 2023.

