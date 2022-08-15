Fleur-de-Links, August 15: Andy Dalton impresses in Saints preseason opener

New Orleans Saints News:
Book closes on first Saints preseason game with 17-13 loss to Texans - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lost to the Houston Texans in their first preseason game.
Andy Dalton delivers perfect performance against the Texans - Fox 8 Live
Andy Dalton completed every one of his passes, including a pass for a touchdown, in the Saints preseason game.
Saints Recap: Rookie RB Abram Smith ‘Looked Explosive’, Vows to ‘Come Back Better’ After Fumble - Saints News Network
While Dennis Allen criticized Abram Smith for fumbling the ball, he also offered some praise, saying that Smith “looked explosive.”
Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon - New Orleans Saints
Photos from a meet-and-greet hosted by the Saints.
Olave has ‘high expectations’ for rookie season - NBC Sports
Chris Olave speaks with NBC Sports’ Peter King and shares his thoughts on joining the NFL and working with his fellow Saints players.
Saints Rookie Dai’Jean Dixon Has a Solid NFL Debut - Saints News Network
Analyzing the performance of Dai’Jean Dixon in the Saints preseason game.
NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara suspension likely in 2023, Saints RB set for 2022 season - Sportskeeda
Michael Balko claims to have heard from multiple sources that Alvin Kamara’s suspension will likely happen in 2023.
The #Saints debut for @andydalton14 last night:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022
5-5
51 yds
1 TD
148.8 QB rtg.
Next Up:
: at Green Bay
: Friday, August 19 (7 pm CT)
: @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/HMbTptHCtX
Chase Hansen last night:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022
Team-high 6 tackles (2 TFL)
1 INT
1 pass deflection #Saints pic.twitter.com/IyfWi8JotK
Nobody has sacked a QB more than @camjordan94 has sacked Matt Ryan (23 sacks)— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 15, 2022
Jordan is still not over Ryan leaving the NFC South
: #NFLTop100 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hq6Z8A3A6q
Loading comments...