Alvin Kamara suspension is ‘more and more unlikely’ to happen this season, per report

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that a suspension is looking “more and more unlikely” to happen this season. With the case continuing to be pushed back it's widely expected that Kamara won't face a suspension this season.

One of the remaining questions before the season is whether Saints RB Alvin Kamara could face a suspension. ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩ with some more insight into the situation. pic.twitter.com/iVHotkHsKk — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 15, 2022

Being able to have Alvin Kamara for the entire season would be huge for the Saints. The battle for RB3 has so far been underwhelming with no one really running away with that spot. Having a healthy and available duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should be more than a solid duo.

The real concern was if Kamara had to miss time who would partner with Ingram to take over the backfield duo? Now, it is looking “unlikely” that the Saints will be without Kamara this season.

This also has large draft implications for Alvin Kamra in fantasy football drafts, if he doesn't miss any time due to suspension, he is a late first-round steal.

