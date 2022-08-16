Week 9 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens

Everybody loves Monday Night Football. For more than 40 years, it’s been a family tradition for football fans (excuse the pun).

The New Orleans Saints have done well on Monday nights, other than the Miami blunder last year. Now, they’ll welcome Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Matt: This game is going to be electric.

Two dynamic offenses, with Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson dueling it out on ESPN.

The Saints defense is going to be the X factor because if they can slow down Lamar and Mark Andrews just a bit, they instantly give themselves a chance.

I’m interested to see if AK41 will be in this game or if he’s serving his suspension by this point, but he could also be factor if available.

Look for the receivers to make a big run with this Baltimore secondary taking a hit recently.

All in all, Saints find a way to win an exciting contest.

Score: Saints win 42-35

Chris: This is the kind of game that would have given the Saints fits four or five years ago. A running quarterback with decent weapons on the outside, down the field? Yikes.

Now, this is the type of offense that I think fits plays right into the New Orleans defense’s strengths. The Saints have the speed and athleticism at linebacker and edge rusher to contain Lamar Jackson, and if the Saints offense can strike early, they can force Lamar into obvious passing situations.

Give this defense the chance to pin their ears back and rush the quarterback, and I think it could be a long day for Lamar in New Orleans.

Score: Saints win 38-27

Tina: Saints at home on Monday Night Football against the Ravens... What a matchup!

The last time these two met up in 2018, the Saints just squeaked by, beating the Ravens 24-23 (thank you Justin Tucker for that unforgettable meme) but I think things will be different this time. At this point in the season, the Saints are clicking on all cylinders and have just too many offensive weapons for the Ravens secondary to contend with. But the defense will need to continue to dominate to keep Lamar Jackson in check and force him to throw the ball under pressure more than they would like, giving the Saints a couple of turnovers to capitalize on.

I think the Saints will win this one with ease, taking an early lead and never letting go.

Score: Saints win 34-24

Andrew: Dual threat quarterbacks always seem to give the Saints fits. See Jalen Hurts the last two years. But I’m hoping Dennis Allen and that unit have tightened some things up in that area. On paper, the defense has the speed and athleticism to keep up with Lamar Jackson, but that guy is maybe the best athlete to ever play the position.

Other than Mark Andrews at tight end, Jackson doesn’t have the best outside weapons to get the ball to through the air though. So, if the Saints can suffocate the running attack and load the box a bit, they should be able to limit the rushing attack and try to make Baltimore beat them through the air.

On the other side of the ball, I think Jameis and the offense have enough firepower to move the ball consistently against the Ravens as long as they don’t turn it over. Overall, I’d give NOLA the slight edge at home.

Score: Saints win 27-21

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel