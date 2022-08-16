CSC Podcast: Breakdown of the Saints' first preseason game in Houston

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the Saints' first preseason game against the Houston Texans. He discusses who stood out in the game, players and positions that still have some work to do, and what to expect next week in practice.

