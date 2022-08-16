 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 16: Saints re-sign defensive tackle

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign 2 linebackers to bolster their depth chart - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed two linebackers: Jon Bostic and Niko Lalos.

Saints’ Jaleel Johnson: Headed back to New Orleans - CBS Sports

The Saints have re-signed Jaleel Johnson.

Saints Announce Several Roster Moves - Saints News Network

In addition to the signings, the Saints have released 7 players and placed one on IR.

Alvin Kamara suspension is ‘more and more unlikely’ to happen this season, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Alvin Kamara’s potential suspension is not likely to happen in the 2022 season.

NFL preseason Week 2 odds, point spreads, schedule: Saints underdogs in Green Bay, totals are dramatically higher - NOLA

The Green Bay Packers are favorites to beat the Saints in the Week 2 preseason game.

New Orleans Saints vs. Cardinals game will simulcast on Amazon Prime, WDSU - WDSU

The Saints’ Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals will be simulcast on Amazon Prime.

New Orleans Saints have five players named to NFL Top 100 - New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu, Cameron Jordan, and Alvin Kamara all made the NFL Top 100.

