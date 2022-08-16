Fleur-de-Links, August 16: Saints re-sign defensive tackle

The Saints have signed two linebackers: Jon Bostic and Niko Lalos.

The Saints have re-signed Jaleel Johnson.

In addition to the signings, the Saints have released 7 players and placed one on IR.

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Alvin Kamara’s potential suspension is not likely to happen in the 2022 season.

The Green Bay Packers are favorites to beat the Saints in the Week 2 preseason game.

The Saints’ Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals will be simulcast on Amazon Prime.

Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu, Cameron Jordan, and Alvin Kamara all made the NFL Top 100.