Overreactions From the Saints 13-17 Loss to the Texans

The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 2022 NFL preseason against the Houston Texans down at NRG stadium. Ultimately the Saints fell to the Texans 13-17, and there were some pleasant surprises and some things we still desired, however we are here for the overreactions and hot takes. So, let's dive right into it.

Andy Dalton is one of the top Backup Quarterbacks in the League

“Andy, Andy, Andy”, words once said by the cowgirl Jessie in the hit Pixar movie Toy Story 2 couldn’t be more accurate when describing Andy Dalton. The former TCU stand out played in the teams opening series and flashed poise and had complete control of the offense. Dalton led the team on a 10 play, 67-yard drive which resulted in a touchdown pass to Dwayne Washington. Dalton has the experience, leadership, and knowledge of the game to step in if needed and with the talent on this Saints offense Dalton and his 148 games as a starting quarterback could easily step in and ride the ship.

Andy Dalton Stan account pic.twitter.com/IuGm3v6NY6 — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) August 14, 2022

The Saints Should Not Trade for a Running Back

Despite some ugly fumbles from Abram Smith and Dwyane Washington, (who recovered his own) I really enjoyed watching these backs compete. The Saints made sure to leave no stone unturned at the 3rd running back spot, they gave everyone plenty of opportunities to get ahead in the race. In my opinion I’d let these guys compete for the next 2 weeks and wait on trading for a veteran running back, especially with the news that came on Monday relating to Kamara’s suspension. The only reason I’m adding another running back to this roster would be if an injury occurred, or if a player was cut or placed on a team’s practice squad much like how the team acquired Wil Lutz from Baltimore back in 2016. I like the guys we have, darn it let them have fun and let’s see how this turns out.

7 plays for the #Saints on this drive, Tony Jones Jr. has touched the ball on 5 of them. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 14, 2022

Trevor Penning Will Be Fine

Every rookie has their signature “Welcome to the NFL moment”. Penning had quite the experience in his first game against the Texans. Sure, getting absolutely demolished by late round picks and journeymen isn’t the greatest thing to happen, but Penning was physical and a menace in the running game hence why PFF gave him one of the top run blocking grades, and also turned Saints twitter into an absolute warzone for most of the week. Penning struggled there is no question about that, however go turn on the Giants tape and watch Evan Neal who was a top pick from Alabama, and physically has some of the greatest tools an offensive lineman could ask for. Size, speed, hand placement, technique are all there, and he struggled in his first preseason game. It’s a learning curve folks Penning did enough for me in the Texans game to show that we have a future starting left tackle and a good one at that.

On the rewatch I came away with a lot more positive Trevor Penning notes than I spotted in real-time. A few reps got away sandwiching halftime (and ugly reps stand out), but there was also a good bit of this. It was a far more solid NFL debut than he got credit for. #Saints pic.twitter.com/6GyhaTTH6g — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) August 14, 2022

Trevor Penning in his first NFL game.



This is against a 2018 5th round pick, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, playing on his second NFL team. (@austingayle_) pic.twitter.com/HCRnxXLpjK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2022

This Secondary has a Chance to be the Greatest Secondary in Saints History

In the entire history of the New Orleans Saints, I can honestly say there hasn’t been a roster that is as stacked as the 2022 Saints secondary is going to be. Forget Marshon Lattimore (top 3 corner in the game) and Tyrann Mathieu (one of the best safeties in the game right now) take a look at the camp Paulson Adebo has put on. The second-year cornerback has been the MVP during training camp and can offer the Saints a one two punch we haven’t seen at the position in a long time. Add Chauncey Gardner- Johnson who is one of the best young nickel corners in the NFL right now (not to mention just a fun dude), Bradley Roby who was a part of the 2015 Denver Broncos defense which many regard as the last great secondary to win a Super Bowl. Lastly insert Marcus Maye who has been a under the radar safety for the New York Jets since 2017. Now add all of this talent with a coach liker Kris Richard. This is where the fun begins.

Two secondary shoutouts for me: Bradley Roby, CJGJ. Feel CJGJ has gotten undeserved flak for not looking like Adebo. 1-on-1s don't highlight his motor and short-area quickness. Roby is so versatile - seen him at CB, slot, and split-safety a few snaps. Hella INTs. Love to see it. — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) August 11, 2022

