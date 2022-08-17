 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 17: Saints begin joint practices in Green Bay

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: DEC 27 Dolphins at Saints Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

NFL training camp updates 2022: Green Bay Packers start joint practices with New Orleans Saints, backup quarterbacks get time with New York Jets and New York Giants - ESPN

Saints began their joint practices hosted by the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason matchup.

Saints vs. Packers Training Camp Practice Highlights 8/16/2022 - New Orleans Saints

A short video of highlights from the Saints training camp in Green Bay.

Joint Saints-Packers practice ‘way better’ for both parties involved - NOLA

Dennis Allen, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and players from both the Saints and the Packers all agreed that the joint practice between the two was very beneficial to both teams.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston was dressed and on the field for a portion of the Saints joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

Browns claim WR Easop Winston off waivers from the Saints - Browns Wire

The Cleveland Browns successfully claimed former Saints wide receiver Easop Winston off waivers.

Trevor Penning on first NFL snaps | Saints-Texans Postgame - New Orleans Saints

Trevor Penning speaks with local media after the Saints preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Mike Thomas Looking Good Tuesday: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

Michael Thomas continues to perform well in practice, as he was reported to be consistently getting open during the team’s training with the Packers.

