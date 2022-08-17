Fleur-de-Links, August 17: Saints begin joint practices in Green Bay

Saints began their joint practices hosted by the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason matchup.

A short video of highlights from the Saints training camp in Green Bay.

Dennis Allen, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and players from both the Saints and the Packers all agreed that the joint practice between the two was very beneficial to both teams.

Jameis Winston was dressed and on the field for a portion of the Saints joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cleveland Browns successfully claimed former Saints wide receiver Easop Winston off waivers.

Trevor Penning speaks with local media after the Saints preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Michael Thomas continues to perform well in practice, as he was reported to be consistently getting open during the team’s training with the Packers.

