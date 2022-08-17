Fleur-de-Links, August 17: Saints begin joint practices in Green Bay

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL training camp updates 2022: Green Bay Packers start joint practices with New Orleans Saints, backup quarterbacks get time with New York Jets and New York Giants - ESPN
Saints began their joint practices hosted by the Green Bay Packers ahead of their preseason matchup.
Saints vs. Packers Training Camp Practice Highlights 8/16/2022 - New Orleans Saints
A short video of highlights from the Saints training camp in Green Bay.
Joint Saints-Packers practice ‘way better’ for both parties involved - NOLA
Dennis Allen, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, and players from both the Saints and the Packers all agreed that the joint practice between the two was very beneficial to both teams.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to field in limited capacity for joint practice with Green Bay - New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston was dressed and on the field for a portion of the Saints joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.
Browns claim WR Easop Winston off waivers from the Saints - Browns Wire
The Cleveland Browns successfully claimed former Saints wide receiver Easop Winston off waivers.
Trevor Penning on first NFL snaps | Saints-Texans Postgame - New Orleans Saints
Trevor Penning speaks with local media after the Saints preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Mike Thomas Looking Good Tuesday: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Michael Thomas continues to perform well in practice, as he was reported to be consistently getting open during the team’s training with the Packers.
