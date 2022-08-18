What can the Saints expect from Chase Hansen this season?

With so many new and young faces on the New Orleans Saints defense, one name that may not come to mind is Chase Hansen, the 29-year-old linebacker out of Utah.

But on Saturday, his presence was felt early and often.

He finished the preseason opener with six tackles, tied for the most in that game. Two of those tackles were for a loss, which was paired with an interception that was nearly returned for a touchdown.

INTERCEPTED!



Chase Hansen catches the tipped pass and takes it 44 yards the other way!



: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/wkCvDZBjy2 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022

Prior to the Texans game, Hansen was listed as the third string weak side linebacker on the depth chart. It’s possible that Hansen is not just competing for regular season playing time, but first and foremost, a spot on the roster.

His performance on Saturday begs the question, could he have a valuable position on this defense?

Hansen has actually been on the Saints’ roster since 2019 but has been extremely limited due to injuries. He’s been on the practice squad for a majority of his time in the Big Easy, but things may be looking up for Hansen this season.

Not only is he stepping up on an impressive defensive unit, he’s stepping up at a position that needs depth this season. The loss of Kwon Alexander at outside linebacker could potentially give Hansen the ability to see the field more than expected in 2022.

Hansen’s performance in the remaining three preseason games will likely be a great indication of his role with the team this season. Though the odds of him starting is unlikely, there appears to be room for another linebacker with considerable off-the-bench playing time.

The Saints will face the Green Bay Packers on August 19, the second of only three preseason games this season. The Packers have a considerably more talented offensive line than the Texans, as they were ranked the fifth best unit for 2022 by PFF.

Though we might not see much from the starting Green Bay offensive line on Friday, it will nonetheless be a tougher matchup for Hansen.

According to multiple reporters on the scene of the Saints’ joint practice with the Packers this week, Hansen has continued to impress, “sacking” Aaron Rodgers and wrapping up Aaron Jones.

Chase Hansen just notched what would have been a sack. A-gap pressure from the second level on Rodgers. Had a great preseason game last weekend. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 16, 2022

Watch out for Chase Hansen this week as he continues to fight for a roster spot on Dennis Allen’s talented 2022 defense.

