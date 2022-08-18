Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Texans

This game was far from pretty.

The New Orleans Saints fell to the Houston Texans 17-13 Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Yes, it was the first preseason game, but outside of a play here and there, New Orleans turned in a pretty subpar performance. Andy Dalton looked great on his opening drive going 5-5 with a touchdown and the defense forced three turnovers. However, they couldn’t get the big stop late and the offense didn’t provide any scoring after that opening drive.

Ian Book Needs to Walk

I mean, he was bad. You can say all you want that he completed over 50% of his passes, but they were dump routes that were easy plays. I mean, he only averaged 7 yards a pass. He threw dumb interceptions, fumbled snaps, and just made downright poor decisions. This was his second opportunity to impress this coaching staff, and he blew it yet again. If I’m Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen, I’m waiving him and finding a new Practice Squad QB. Maybe J.T. Barrett would want to come back for the 1000th time?

Chase Hansen is legit

I mean, six tackles and a pick? What more do you want from a guy trying to take a spot?

Hansen was flying all around the field, making smart plays and making his teammates better. He is definitely making the most of the opportunity, as he’s been with the Black & Gold since 2019 but has had a hard time staying healthy. But the Saints see something special in the undrafted free agent, and he’s showed it on the field.

Dai’Jean Dixon may be a dark horse

The Nicholls product has had a strong summer on Airline Dr, trying to etch out a spot in this suddenly crowded wide receiver room. Dixon had 3 catches for 33 yards Saturday night to lead all receivers on the team. Now, I don’t think anyone denied his ability, but the fact of him coming from a small school and not getting drafted had people questioning. I’m not saying he’s going to be on the 53-man, but he’s making a strong case for himself either way.

New Orleans will now look ahead to Friday night when they will take on Green Bay at Lambeau Field. Saints fan should start to get a much clearer picture of things after that one.

