Saints fans could win big on bet on Super Bowl 2023

We have already covered individual futures bets for various New Orleans Saints players, but what about the team as a whole?

If you want to bet on the New Orleans Saints to win it all in 2022, you could be in store for a big payday. Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook has the New Orleans Saints at +4000 to win the Super Bowl, tied for the 16th best odds in the NFL. That means if you place a $100 bet on the Saints to win this year’s Super Bowl - and it actually happens - you would receive a whopping $4,000 payout.

If you want to bid on the 2023 Super Bowl, either via DraftKings or otherwise, click here.

The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are currently considered the overall favorite to win the Super Bowl at +600. Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be the NFC’s representative, at +700 to win the Superbowl.

For those curious, the Atlanta Falcons (+20000) have the second-lowest odds of winning this year’s Super Bowl, only higher than the Houston Texans (+25000). Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Carolina Panthers are not much better than the Falcons at +1300.

What is really interesting about the current Super Bowl futures odds on DraftKings is the position of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals (+2200) are behind teams like the Green Bay Packers (+1000), San Francisco 49ers (+1600), and Dallas Cowboys (+2000). Even the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (+1200) seem to be slighted with current DraftKings odds.

The New Orleans Saints have what might be one of the league’s best defenses and a stacked offense behind the likes of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Jameis Winston. If the Saints can make a bit of headway in a weak NFC South, they might make a few lucky better a lot of money.