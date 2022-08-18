Fleur-de-Links, August 18: Packers cornerback gets into “skirmish” with Saints receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston likely to sit out game against Green Bay Packers - ESPN
Dennis Allen has said that Jameis Winston will likely not play against the Green Bay Packers in the Saints’ second preseason game.
The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face - The Spun
The Saints have reportedly re-signed tackle Derrick Kelly, who played with the Saints from 2019 to 2021.
Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday - Saints News Network
In addition to signing Derrick Kelly, the Saints have placed Jaleel Johnson on IR.
John Kuhn on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 17, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints fullback John Kuhn appeared on the Saints podcast.
Packers CB Explains Why He Got Into Skirmish With Saints WR Jarvis Landry - ESPN Lafayette
Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes explained why he got into a skirmish with Jarvis Landry during practice.
NFL on Alvin Kamara: “No change to his status” - Yahoo! Sports
An NFL spokesman has said that there is “no change to [Alvin Kamara’s] status,” and the NFL will “continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter.”
Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice vs. Green Bay Packers 8/17/22 - New Orleans Saints
Images from the second joint practice between the Saints and the Green Bay Packers.
