 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 18: Packers cornerback gets into “skirmish” with Saints receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston likely to sit out game against Green Bay Packers - ESPN

Dennis Allen has said that Jameis Winston will likely not play against the Green Bay Packers in the Saints’ second preseason game.

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face - The Spun

The Saints have reportedly re-signed tackle Derrick Kelly, who played with the Saints from 2019 to 2021.

Saints Sign an Offensive Lineman, Place a Defensive Lineman on Injured Reserve on Wednesday - Saints News Network

In addition to signing Derrick Kelly, the Saints have placed Jaleel Johnson on IR.

John Kuhn on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 17, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints fullback John Kuhn appeared on the Saints podcast.

Packers CB Explains Why He Got Into Skirmish With Saints WR Jarvis Landry - ESPN Lafayette

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes explained why he got into a skirmish with Jarvis Landry during practice.

NFL on Alvin Kamara: “No change to his status” - Yahoo! Sports

An NFL spokesman has said that there is “no change to [Alvin Kamara’s] status,” and the NFL will “continue to monitor all legal developments in the matter.”

Photos: 2022 Saints Training Camp practice vs. Green Bay Packers 8/17/22 - New Orleans Saints

Images from the second joint practice between the Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...