Players to target at the end of Fantasy Football Drafts

Fantasy football season is in full swing for the upcoming 2022 NFL regular season. Getting value out of every pick is a good way to win championships. Canal Street Chronicles is here to help you by giving you some potential breakout players for the upcoming season. These are players being selected near the end of drafts or not at all. The scoring and average draft position (ADP) will be based on half-point per reception scoring. These are the 2022 CSC players to target at the end of your fantasy football drafts.

Potential breakout players in 2022 fantasy football

KJ Hamler, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has a plethora of new talent with his new team, the Denver Broncos. One of them is likely going to be in the lineup more and more with the injury to Tim Patrick. With KJ Hamler comes a guy with 4.27 speed in the 40-yard dash. Wilson is very capable of the long ball, as the league has seen with his and Tyler Lockett’s connection the past several years. Hamler might have some dud weeks, but his ceiling each and every week could be one of the highest in the league. Going as WR91 currently, there is no risk for taking a shot on the speedster entering his third year in the NFL.

Poll Does your fantasy league still use kickers? Yes

No vote view results 85% Yes (6 votes)

14% No (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

Josh Palmer, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Palmer goes into the 2022 NFL season with some momentum after finishing last season strong. In Palmer’s final five games last season, he received 28 total targets and caught three touchdowns. This alone would not warrant a second look, but the team could use some youth in their receiving corp. Keenan Allen is over 30 now and Mike Williams will be 28 shortly after the season begins. Palmer was selected in the third-round last season and likely learned a lot in his rookie year from the veterans. Palmer has been a training camp star this summer and could push for more snaps as the season wanes. The Chargers offense will likely be high powered all year. Taking a chance on a pass catcher from this team that is basically a free pick could have huge upside.

Davis Mills, Quarterback, Houston Texans

Davis Mills is currently being selected as the QB29 in all of fantasy football. This is likely too low, but it is easy to see why. The Texans have been proverbial dumpster fire but the rebuild has had some high points. Mills took over the starting job for good in the Texans last five games of the year. Over these games, the rookie averaged over 250 yards per game and a 68.4% completion percentage. To go along with this, he had nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. The math is here so you do not have to break out a calculator. If Mills can hold these numbers, he would finish 2022 with 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and 4,277 yards passing. For comparison, Kirk Cousins finished 2021 with 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Cousins is being drafted as the QB15 on average. Mills has huge upside this year, especially from costing basically nothing in fantasy drafts.

D’Ernest Johnson, Running Back, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns seem to be going all-in this season. Even with the team’s turmoil at quarterback, the team is still being tied to potential starters like Jimmy Garoppolo. With that happening though, one of the team’s key contributors is disgruntled. If Kareem Hunt demands a trade or is released, D’Ernest Johnson is very capable of stepping into this run-heavy offense. In his two starts last season, Johnson rushed the ball 41 times for 245 yards, averaging nearly six yards a carry. He also caught nine passes. Johnson will immediately be a valuable running back should Hunt not play for the Browns.

Kenneth Gainwell, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell touched the ball 163 times in 2021 and looks to be slated as the “1b” option for the Eagles going into the year. The team has reportedly been letting Gainwell on the field with the first team more and more this off-season. Even if it is to get Gainwell more acclimated with the offense, it could still mean more touches during the season. Gainwell finished last season averaging nearly eight yards a catch, good for 15th among all running backs. With Jordan Howard leaving the team also, Gainwell could easily end up with much more volume in the Eagles backfield.

Damien Williams, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

In his last six games of the 2021 season, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson eclipsed 10 fantasy points just one time. In three of those games, he finished with five or fewer points. The team needed a better true running back and signed Damien Williams this off-season, reuniting him with Falcons running back coach Michael Pitre. Williams started just two games last season for the Chicago Bears but scored 14 and 15.4 fantasy points in consecutive weeks. If Patterson is still going to be used as a gadget back, then Williams has a clear shot at getting 200 carries this season. Running backs are always needed in fantasy. With Williams going as the RB73, there is too much potential to not take a flier on him late in drafts.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel