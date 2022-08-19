Saints vs. Packers 2022 Preseason: TV Schedule, Online Streaming, Radio, Mobile, and Odds

The New Orleans Saints take the field in the second game of the 2022 preseason, as they head to historic Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. After a loss on the road in the first week of preseason action, Dennis Allen looks to get another evaluation of the talent on his roster as they face the Pack. The main focus after talent evaluation is to keep these players healthy. Who will stand out, and who is at risk of being shipped out? Let’s tune in to find out!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s preseason action:

Game time:

Friday, August 19th - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Location:

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather Forecast:

63º - Scattered Thunderstorms

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (National Re-broadcast) - Friday, August 19th - 12:00am CST

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Green Bay Packers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 39.5

Opponent Blog:

Acme Packing Company