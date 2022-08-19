Saints vs. Packers: Preseason open thread

The New Orleans Saints continue the 2022 preseason on the road against the Green Bay Packers tonight. The Saints look to correct the issues that ailed them last week in Houston and get geared up for the wins and losses that truly count. Hopefully the Saints finish this game with a solid performance, in a spot that is usually regarded as the most important game of the preseason.

Game time:

Friday, August 19th - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST

Location:

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather Forecast:

63º - Scattered Thunderstorms

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network (National Re-broadcast) - Friday, August 19th - 12:00am CST

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans (Live)

Featuring: Joel Meyers, Sean Kelley, and Jon Stinchcomb

NFL Sunday Ticket:

Preseason games not included in the package

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Green Bay Packers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 39.5

Opponent Blog:

Acme Packing Company

Here’s to an entertaining, and most importantly, safe outing by the Saints tonight!