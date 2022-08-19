New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives

The New Orleans Saints are at Lambeau Field set to take on the Green Bay Packers shortly. Earlier this week, they held two joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a brief walk-through on Thursday. The players more than welcomed an opportunity to practice against their upcoming opponent. CB Marshon Lattimore said, “It’s always better going against someone else than your teammates. It’s a challenge and just being competitive out there is way better than going against your teammates every day.”

New Orleans #Saints embrace productive joint practice against Packers other than their teammates



'Any time you can compete against the best players in the world, I think it raises the level of competition and energy'



'Any time you can compete against the best players in the world, I think it raises the level of competition and energy'

Tyrann Mathieu: It’s about to get real, real soon. Gotta make the most of these practices. Said it’s good to get a chance to go up against the Packers and get competitive. #SaintsCamp — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) August 16, 2022

With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at the unofficial list of today’s inactives for the Saints. Per NOF’s Nick Underhill, those players not in uniform include:

Jameis Winston, Mark Ingram, Marcus Maye, Mike Thomas, Pete Werner, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Dwayne Washington, Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, Paulson Adebo, Tyrann Mathieu, Alvin Kamara, Demario Davis, Landon Young, Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata and Cam Jordan.

QB’s Ian Book and KJ Costello are getting 1st and 2nd team snaps and your starting OL for tonight will be Trevor Penning, Calvin Throckmorton, Josh Andrews, Cesar Ruiz and Lewis Kidd.

Next up, the Saints return home for their last practice open to the fans on Sunday, August 21st at Caesars Superdome.

