Tempers flare at Saints and Packers joint practices

The New Orleans Saints have spent the whole week up north in Green Bay and will take on the Packers at Lambeau Field tonight at 7 pm. Since we are in the heart of preseason and training camp, it is not an uncommon to see teams to hold joint practices with their upcoming opponents, but this week’s sessions got a little heated on both sides.

The Saints and Packers are two of the most talented teams in the NFC and given their competitive nature, it is no surprise that tempers flared between the two. Especially with the often overly dramatic quarterback in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers was said to be very vocal in a team meeting before Wednesday’s practice session, expressing his displeasure with rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. But Rodgers also struggled in practice, with the Saints defense really getting the best of him both days. He completed only 26 passes in 54 attempts for a 48.1% completion percentage. Rodgers told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, “The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route, we’ve got to get better in that area.”

Green Bay Packers' young WRs met today with the team’s QBs after Aaron Rodgers' rant, via @RobDemovsky:https://t.co/OGY1YclJen — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2022

The Saints also had their fair share of drama with WR Jarvis Landry getting ejected from Wednesday’s practice after getting into a fight with Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. There were some words exchanged between the two that lead to the scuffle. Stokes said that Landry “tried to big boy” him after the whistle and “At the end of the day, I don’t care who are, what you do. I’m not going to be little boy’d. I’m a grown man. I’m not going to be disrespected.”

Coach Dennis Allen spoke briefly about the incident after Wednesday’s practice saying, “They came out with a bit more fire the next day. You don’t like seeing it, but it’s part of what happens in these practices when you’re going against another team. We dealt with it, we moved on from it, I thought we had a good few days of work”

The Saints will return home to New Orleans after tonight’s game and will hold their final training camp practice that is open to the public on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm at Caesars Superdome. Tickets are sold out.

