[WATCH] Bart Scott tells the world that the Saints will be a force to be reckoned with in 2022

The New Orleans Saints know they’re going to silence the critics in 2022. The national media just generally keeps sleeping on the team. Former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN and started preaching the good word about the Saints to put “Stephen A.” in his place.

Bart Scott just told the world what all #Saints fans know. And he used nothing but facts. #NFL pic.twitter.com/GhVLIHBSII — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) August 18, 2022

We’ve talked ad nauseum about how the Saints are consistently viewed as a mediocre team heading into 2022. The Saints are 16-20th in most current Power Rankings. They’re tied for the 16th best odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl.

But Scott threw down the hammer.

The Saints have star power at every position on the team - there are Pro Bowlers on the offensive line, running back, wide receiver, defensive line, linebackers, secondary, and special teams. With players like Cam Jordan, Tyrann Mathieu, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, and Michael Thomas, you don’t need to have Jameis Winston play at an MVP level. You just need to Winston to not be the cause of too many losses.

If that happens, Bart Scott will have the last laugh when he joins Stephen A. Smith again at the end of the season.