 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, August 19: Mark Ingram makes offer to “personalize” fan jerseys

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

The Saints waived offensive lineman Sage Doxtater and re-signed offensive lineman Derek Schweiger.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers odds, picks and prediction - USA Today Sportsbook

The Green Bay Packers are currently favorited by 2.5 points for the upcoming preseason game between the two teams.

Mark Ingram makes jersey offer - AL.com

Mark Ingram Tweeted out that, if anyone has Saints jerseys with all four different numbers that Ingram has worn during his time with the team, he will sign all four of them and send them back. (Tweet below)

Saints’ James Hurst: Dealing with foot injury - CBS Sports

Dennis Allen said that James Hurst is currently dealing with a foot injury.

NFC South Projections: Bucs and Tom Brady at the top, Saints right behind - The Athletic

The Athletic’s Austin Mock predicts that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South and the Saints will come in 2nd place.

New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara on Tapping into His Personal Style — and a Missing Rooster - People

In a recent interview with People, Alvin Kamara spoke on a number of personal topics.

Receiver Michael Thomas appears ‘back,’ and on track to open regular season for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints

Saints writer John DeShazier reports about his observations of Michael Thomas.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...