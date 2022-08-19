Fleur-de-Links, August 19: Mark Ingram makes offer to “personalize” fan jerseys

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
The Saints waived offensive lineman Sage Doxtater and re-signed offensive lineman Derek Schweiger.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers odds, picks and prediction - USA Today Sportsbook
The Green Bay Packers are currently favorited by 2.5 points for the upcoming preseason game between the two teams.
Mark Ingram makes jersey offer - AL.com
Mark Ingram Tweeted out that, if anyone has Saints jerseys with all four different numbers that Ingram has worn during his time with the team, he will sign all four of them and send them back. (Tweet below)
Saints’ James Hurst: Dealing with foot injury - CBS Sports
Dennis Allen said that James Hurst is currently dealing with a foot injury.
NFC South Projections: Bucs and Tom Brady at the top, Saints right behind - The Athletic
The Athletic’s Austin Mock predicts that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South and the Saints will come in 2nd place.
New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara on Tapping into His Personal Style — and a Missing Rooster - People
In a recent interview with People, Alvin Kamara spoke on a number of personal topics.
Receiver Michael Thomas appears ‘back,’ and on track to open regular season for New Orleans Saints - New Orleans Saints
Saints writer John DeShazier reports about his observations of Michael Thomas.
One more sleep until #SaintsGameday pic.twitter.com/kqY1QkA0kd— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2022
Whoever has the 4 pack can send it to me and I’ll personalize all of them for you and send back!! https://t.co/s70WcKbc3j— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) August 17, 2022
Best of the best ⚜️#Saints | @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/OnyO5Ie812— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2022
Loading comments...