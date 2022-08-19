Fleur-de-Links, August 19: Mark Ingram makes offer to “personalize” fan jerseys

The Saints waived offensive lineman Sage Doxtater and re-signed offensive lineman Derek Schweiger.

The Green Bay Packers are currently favorited by 2.5 points for the upcoming preseason game between the two teams.

Mark Ingram Tweeted out that, if anyone has Saints jerseys with all four different numbers that Ingram has worn during his time with the team, he will sign all four of them and send them back. (Tweet below)

Dennis Allen said that James Hurst is currently dealing with a foot injury.

The Athletic’s Austin Mock predicts that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the NFC South and the Saints will come in 2nd place.

In a recent interview with People, Alvin Kamara spoke on a number of personal topics.

Saints writer John DeShazier reports about his observations of Michael Thomas.