Can’t make Saints training camp? Enjoy this immersive vlog

The New Orleans Saints opened training camp for the fans and day one was as festive as a Mardi Gras parade... Literally!!

Not even being bias, the Saints really do training camp better than a lot of teams. To be fair, I’ve never been to any other teams training camp but still! What other team has a second line? Not to mention the covered seating, the mist sprayers, and for day one at least, the free sno-balls and lemonade/tea. The Saints staff deserves love for enhancing the fan experience.

Couldn’t make it? Don’t be down! I vlogged the whole experience so you can feel like you’re right there! I even asked some of the players the tough questions that our so called “media” is afraid to ask.

You won’t find this type of coverage anywhere else; I can assure you!

