Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Late Saints linebacker to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The hearing for Alvin Kamara’s battery case has been delayed for “at least” another two months.

Linebacker Sam Mills, who played for the Saints for 8 years in the 1980s and 90s, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Demario Davis and his wife Tamela will host their 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” this upcoming weekend.

Saints first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, Trevor Penning, has stood out in training camp.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson made a big play during last weekend’s training camp, intercepting Jameis Winston and returning it for a touchdown.

Linebacker Pete Werner has passed his physical and returned to practice on Monday, clearing the NFI list.

Deuce McAllister appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

C Erik McCoy holds own among New Orleans #Saints high-profile offensive line



'I'll be the underdog. I'll be the under-the-radar guy.'



