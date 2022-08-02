Fleur-de-Links, August 2: Late Saints linebacker to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints News:
Update on Alvin Kamara legal situation - Canal Street Chronicles
The hearing for Alvin Kamara’s battery case has been delayed for “at least” another two months.
Late Sam Mills, Carolina and New Orleans football player, to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame - Fox News
Linebacker Sam Mills, who played for the Saints for 8 years in the 1980s and 90s, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Demario and Tamela Davis to host “Dinner with the Davises” - Canal Street Chronicles
Demario Davis and his wife Tamela will host their 2nd annual “Dinner with the Davises” this upcoming weekend.
Jeff Duncan: Trevor Penning plays with an edge reminiscent of Kyle Turley, Jahri Evans - NOLA
Saints first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, Trevor Penning, has stood out in training camp.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson starts off training camp hot - Canal Street Chronicles
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made a big play during last weekend’s training camp, intercepting Jameis Winston and returning it for a touchdown.
Saints activate Pete Werner from NFI - Pro Football Talk
Linebacker Pete Werner has passed his physical and returned to practice on Monday, clearing the NFI list.
Deuce McAllister on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 1, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Deuce McAllister appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.
