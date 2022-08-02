Saints pick up tight end Chris Herndon IV

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings tight end Chris Herndon IV, via Ian Rapaport.

Free agent TE Chris Herndon IV is expected to sign with the #Saints, source said. The former #Jets starter played last year with the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

Herndon has started a total of 30 games throughout his four-year NFL career thus far, racking up a total of 836 yards and eight touchdowns on a 68% catch rate.

He barely saw any action through the air last year and in 2019. But in 2020, he caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. And his rookie year, he hauled in 39 balls for 502 yards and four TDs, snagging nearly 70% of his targets.

The former fourth-round draft pick will now look to get back to putting up the numbers he did as a rookie on a Saints team that is lacking in depth and talent at the tight end position.

