 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints pick up tight end Chris Herndon IV

Seems like a safe bet of a pickup at a position of need.

By Andrew_Bell
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign former New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings tight end Chris Herndon IV, via Ian Rapaport.

Herndon has started a total of 30 games throughout his four-year NFL career thus far, racking up a total of 836 yards and eight touchdowns on a 68% catch rate.

He barely saw any action through the air last year and in 2019. But in 2020, he caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three TDs. And his rookie year, he hauled in 39 balls for 502 yards and four TDs, snagging nearly 70% of his targets.

The former fourth-round draft pick will now look to get back to putting up the numbers he did as a rookie on a Saints team that is lacking in depth and talent at the tight end position.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...