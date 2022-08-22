3 overreactions from the Saints second preseason game

With the New Orleans Saints falling to the Green Bay Packers 10-20, there were plenty of takeaways and observations. However, that’s not what we are here for, let’s make some overreactions and hit the panic button or guarantee us that Lombardi trophy right away.

Cesar Ruiz WILL Not Be The Problem

When it’s all said and done hiring Zach Strief and bringing in Jahri Evans as a coaching intern will be the greatest things that could’ve happened to Cesar Ruiz. After a nice opening series against the Houston Texans and a couple solid series against the Packers, (we don’t talk about him tackling Tony Jones Jr.) Ruiz could be in line for a bounce back season. Although at camp, Ruiz has been more aggressive and jumps off the line of scrimmage and attacks. I am all in and hopping on the Ruiz hype train.

Lots of carnage from this Saints OL... Physical tone in 1stQ from Penning/Ruiz



Even the 4th play of the game - watch the RB blitz pick up. Whoa pic.twitter.com/E6KEEnoEK3 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 20, 2022

Having Wil Lutz Back Automatically Makes The Saints Super Bowl Worthy

Looking back on the 2021 NFL season, it was not kind to Wil Lutz or the kicker position in general for the Saints. Lutz missed the entire season, and the Saints had a revolving door at the position which included Brian Johnson, Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, and Brett Maher. Having Lutz easily makes the Saints a playoff team last season, and now is the last piece of the puzzle. Lutz nailed a 59- yard field goal in week 2 against the Packers and it felt good seeing Lutz back on the field with the Saints. This team now has pro bowl talent at both kicker and punter, so there’s no reason why the Saints shouldn’t be a lethal team this season.

Chris Olave Will Win Rookie Of The Year Among Other Accolades

It might be too early to hand out the title of “best rookie wide receiver”, however Chris Olave is the real deal and should make it well known to the rest of the league that he is that guy. His combination of speed, route running, and playmaking ability all just summarize his time at Ohio State. In his second preseason game, Olave scored his first touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Ian Book. Olave should be in contention for most the rookie wide receiver awards and titles, even including the pro bowl. If Olave could put together a season in which he dominates his fellow wide receivers, the next overreaction we make could easily be that Olave has one of the best seasons in New Orleans Saints history.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Have some overreactions or hot takes you want to, get out? Shoot me a message @aasalas98.