Michael Thomas suffers hamstring injury did not practice Sunday

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas has suffered “a bit of a hamstring issue” according to Saints head coach Dennis Allen. Thomas did not practice Sunday with the team after they played their second preseason game in Green Bay on Friday.

DA said “little bit of a hamstring” https://t.co/2QXJF2NyjK — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 21, 2022

Things had been looking up for Thomas as of late. He participated in the team’s joint practices against the Green Bay Packers throughout the week. This all coming after Thomas seemingly was getting closer and closer to reaching 100%, after missing all of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle injury. Dennis Allen did not offer a timetable or any other update.

We will have more information available as it comes.

