Saints Superdome Open Practice vlog

The New Orleans Saints closed out 2022 training camp with an open practice at the Superdome and if you couldn’t tell that this region is ready for football, maybe the 30,000 fans who showed up for a practice will. A practice! We are talking about practice man!!

Enjoy this POV experience from Sunday’s open practice. Jameis Winston was back and looked pretty solid in 7 on 7s. Mike Thomas was absent with a “little bit of a hamstring” injury. Now is the moment where Saints fans spend countless hours deducting just what Dennis Allen means by “little bit”. It was also the first time Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry were in black and gold in the Superdome, which I’m sure was surreal for them. With one preseason game left to go, the season is right around the corner! It’s the most wonderful time of the year baby!

BONUS

No for real though, Saints fans really are built different.

