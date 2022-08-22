 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Jameis Winston returns to practice

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints fall short in Green Bay in second preseason game - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lost to the Green Bay Packers in the team’ second preseason game.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (foot) returns to 7-on-7 drills at practice - ESPN

Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks with a foot injury.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas ‘dealing with a hamstring’ while others miss practice - NOLA

According to Dennis Allen, Michael Thomas is “dealing with a little bit of a hamstring injury.”

Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets ‘random’ drug test after 81-yard punt - Touchdown Wire

After kicking an 81-yard punt during the Saints preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Blake Gillikin shared a text message on Twitter showing that he had been selected for a “random” drug test. (Tweet below)

Video: Jarvis Landry invites the Lutcher Bulldogs to the New Orleans Saints practice - WGNO

Jarvis Landry invited his hometown team, the Lutcher Bulldogs, to Saints practice on Sunday.

Report: Saints Release 2 Players on Sunday - Saints News Network

The Saints have released running back Devine Ozigbo and quarterback K.J. Costello.

Photos: Saints practice at Superdome in advance of preseason game - NOLA

Images from the Saints’ Sunday practice at the Superdome.

