Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Jameis Winston returns to practice

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints fall short in Green Bay in second preseason game - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lost to the Green Bay Packers in the team’ second preseason game.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (foot) returns to 7-on-7 drills at practice - ESPN
Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks with a foot injury.
Saints receiver Michael Thomas ‘dealing with a hamstring’ while others miss practice - NOLA
According to Dennis Allen, Michael Thomas is “dealing with a little bit of a hamstring injury.”
Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets ‘random’ drug test after 81-yard punt - Touchdown Wire
After kicking an 81-yard punt during the Saints preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Blake Gillikin shared a text message on Twitter showing that he had been selected for a “random” drug test. (Tweet below)
Video: Jarvis Landry invites the Lutcher Bulldogs to the New Orleans Saints practice - WGNO
Jarvis Landry invited his hometown team, the Lutcher Bulldogs, to Saints practice on Sunday.
Report: Saints Release 2 Players on Sunday - Saints News Network
The Saints have released running back Devine Ozigbo and quarterback K.J. Costello.
Photos: Saints practice at Superdome in advance of preseason game - NOLA
Images from the Saints’ Sunday practice at the Superdome.
Great crowd at today’s open practice in the @CaesarsDome ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/xr4vct7Xdk— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 21, 2022
Punt at your own risk https://t.co/Hb0rD4oqNs pic.twitter.com/VKwKIcdOPm— Blake Gillikin (@blakegillikin) August 21, 2022
Chris Olave is so smooth.@Saints | @OhioStateFBpic.twitter.com/DolKfQiM7l— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 20, 2022
