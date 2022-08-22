Fleur-de-Links, August 22: Jameis Winston returns to practice

The Saints lost to the Green Bay Packers in the team’ second preseason game.

Jameis Winston returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks with a foot injury.

According to Dennis Allen, Michael Thomas is “dealing with a little bit of a hamstring injury.”

After kicking an 81-yard punt during the Saints preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, Blake Gillikin shared a text message on Twitter showing that he had been selected for a “random” drug test. (Tweet below)

Jarvis Landry invited his hometown team, the Lutcher Bulldogs, to Saints practice on Sunday.

The Saints have released running back Devine Ozigbo and quarterback K.J. Costello.

Images from the Saints’ Sunday practice at the Superdome.