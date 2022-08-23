Week 10 Prediction: New Orleans Saints vs Pittsburgh Steelers

We’ve reached Week 10 of the season, and now games really start to matter.

The New Orleans Saints will head up to New England in the hopes of taking down Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

New Orleans has had recent success against the Yellow and Black, winning four of the last five matchups. Our team discusses.

Matt: I think this is a dark horse for one of the tougher games the Saints will play all season.

Pittsburgh has some holes to fill offensively, the biggest being quarterback. I mean, you’re saying Mitchell Trubisky is your guy? Yikes. And then there’s Kenny Pickett.

Defensively, however, TJ Watt, Cam Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick has this team contending.

I think both offenses struggle in this game, and the winner may be determined on turnover battle.

Also, Mike Tonkin is one of the top coaches in the league. Which also scares me.

In the end, Steelers make one more play and win at home.

Score: Steelers win 24-17

Chris: I don’t want to sound unoriginal now, but I also see this as a potential trap game. The defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams come to town the next week, and this is a game that, on paper, the Saints arguably should win.

As much credit as I give Dennis Allen and his team to make sure this 2022 Saints squad will be ready, I don’t think they’ll be perfect. I think this is a game that gets away from the Saints early and the Saints are unable to stage a late-game comeback sufficient to put the team over the top.

Score: Steelers win 21-17

Andrew: This definitely could be a trap game if the Saints don’t come in focused and hitting on all cylinders, but as long as they don’t turn the ball over, they’re 100% the more talented team.

The Steelers have a tough defense and pass rush, but I just can’t see their offense moving the ball much against the Saints. Plus, the NOLA defense has seen and dealt with Mitch Trubisky on multiple occasions, so I don’t think they’ll be caught off guard by his mobility out of the pocket.

I think this is a low-scoring battle that the Saints win as long as they don’t lose the turnover battle by two or more.

Score: Saints win 20-14

