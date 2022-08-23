Fantasy football risers and fallers after week 2 of the preseason

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing. Significant players have likely had their final action of the preseason, with just one game left before the regular season starts. Keeping an eye on which players are on the field with starters and who has significant snaps is very important to predicting regular season games. These are fantasy football risers and fallers after week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Making moves in fantasy ranks

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was targeted by Patrick Mahomes five times in the only two drives they played together. Seeing MVS and Mahomes playing together has been enough for fantasy players to get excited about the duo going into the regular season. Tyreek Hill’s production has to be made up somewhere and fantasy players are eager to grab any part of a Mahomes offense. MVS will likely see his value rise more if his health holds through the final couple of weeks before the regular season

Dameon Pierce, Running Back, Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce is rising up draft boards even without playing in week 2 of the NFL preseason. This is caused by two reasons. The first reason is that the Texans tried out four other running backs during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Almost all of them struggled. Royce Freeman, Marlon Mack, and Rex Burkhead were all held under 3.6 yards per carry on the game. Pierce not playing the game is also signaling to fantasy players that he has solidified himself as the week 1 starter for the team.

Cole Kmet, Tight End, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields only played one drive in week 2 of preseason action. With his seven total passes though, three of them were in the direction of Cole Kmet. Kmet reeled in two of these for 31 yards, a good sign for the tight end’s production going into the regular season. The Bears have an incredibly thin pass-catching unit so Kmet should have plenty of opportunities throughout the season. In such a thin position as tight end as well, Kmet could see his fantasy status explode from his current rank of tight end 21 with another good performance.

Falling in fantasy drafts

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

Being a first-round draft pick carries with it heavy expectations. As of week 2 this preseason, Treylon Burks is disappointing a lot of fantasy players. Burks managed just two touches the past week for eight total yards. Burks was also seen struggling with a leg injury in parts of last week’s game. Inconsistent play and injury concerns have Burks falling considerably in fantasy rankings currently.

Antonio Gibson, Running Back, Washington Commanders

The rumored demise of Antonio Gibson season looks to have grown stronger after week 2 of the preseason. Gibson caught the ball well, snagging three of four receptions for 37 yards. The issue is his rushing ability. Gibson carried the ball twice for a total of three yards. Meanwhile, fantasy sleeper Brian Robinson had a good showing rushing the ball. Robinson rushed eight times for 31 yards, nearly four yards per carry. Gibson and Robinson likely both have places in this offense, but Gibson’s price has been too high for what is likely to be a passing-down exclusive player each week.

Noah Fant, Tight End, Seattle Seahawks

This fantasy ranking decline cannot be fully contributed to the player. Noah Fant only caught one pass for negative yards in week 2 of the preseason, but the quarterback play is a huge factor. The Seahawks looked disorganized and mundane against the lowly Chicago Bears this week. It does appear that Drew Lock is returning to the team soon, but it might not help Fant’s chances of having a breakout season anyway. Fant and Lock are familiar teammates, but the entire situation in Seattle is troubling.

