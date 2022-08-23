Fleur-de-Links, August 23: Broncos claim Saints running back off waivers

New Orleans Saints News:
Michael Thomas suffers hamstring injury did not practice Sunday - Canal Street Chronicles
Michael Thomas’s hamstring injury kept him out of practice on Sunday.
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen says he would be OK if QB Jameis Winston sits out preseason - ESPN
Dennis Allen opens up on his feelings towards Jameis Winston sitting out the final game of the preseason.
Saints camp observations: Jameis Winston ‘rusty’ in return to full-team work - NOLA
Observers at Saints camp felt that Jameis Winston was “rusty” on the field during practice.
Jonathan Vilma on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 22, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Jonathan Vilma appeared on the Saints podcast.
Report: Broncos claim running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the Saints - Mile High Report
Denver Broncos have claimed former Saints running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers.
Tony Buzbee Calls for NFL to Take ‘Immediate Action’ Against Saints’ Alvin Kamara - Bleacher Report
Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who previously represented the plaintiffs in the Deshaun Watson allegations and currently represents the plaintiff in Alvin Kamara’s case, is calling for the NFL to take action against Kamara “immediately.”
Recap: Saints fans enjoy practice at Caesars Superdome | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
A highlight reel of Saints players and fans from the most recent practice at Caesars Superdome.
