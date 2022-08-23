Fleur-de-Links, August 23: Broncos claim Saints running back off waivers

Michael Thomas’s hamstring injury kept him out of practice on Sunday.

Dennis Allen opens up on his feelings towards Jameis Winston sitting out the final game of the preseason.

Observers at Saints camp felt that Jameis Winston was “rusty” on the field during practice.

Jonathan Vilma appeared on the Saints podcast.

Denver Broncos have claimed former Saints running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers.

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who previously represented the plaintiffs in the Deshaun Watson allegations and currently represents the plaintiff in Alvin Kamara’s case, is calling for the NFL to take action against Kamara “immediately.”

A highlight reel of Saints players and fans from the most recent practice at Caesars Superdome.

Always a good day to work ⚜️#SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/hVGCcKQbDO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2022

A look at the Dome practice and the Saints' prep for Friday's game vs. the Chargers on tonight's #SaintsCamp show on @YurViewLA! (8 pm CT) pic.twitter.com/yjoqfGgx47 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2022