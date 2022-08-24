Saints get roster down to 80, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have released five players ahead of the Tuesday deadline to get their roster down to 80. This is the last trimming before the team has to get all the way down to 53 players on August 30th.

The Saints have released QB K.J. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo, and TE Chris Herndon. They also reached injury settlements with Tackle Sage Doxtater and Defensive Tackle Jaleel Johnson. They also placed WR Kevin White on IR, his season is over.

The release of QB K.J. Costello could be a good sign of Jameis Winston’s return. They brought in Costello, who had previous experience with the team because of the absence of Jameis Winston who missed a few practices due to a foot injury. With Winston working his way back to full health again, it makes sense to part ways once again with Costello.

Devine Ozigbo was among the many running backs who were fighting for the third RB spot. Ozigbo obviously was on the outside looking in terms of making the roster. The Saints decided to waive Ozigbo and later was claimed by the Denver Broncos.

An obvious release was Kicker John Parker Romo. After Lutz nailed a 59 yarder in Green Bay, he cemented the fact that he was in fact back from his injury. Lutz has had an impressive training camp thus far after missing all of last season. Parker Romo was more of a training camp body and never really had a legit shot of making the 53-man roster unless Lutz wasn't ready to go.

The Saints also released TE Chris Herndon. He didn’t show much in his short stint with the team. He was signed while the Saints were thin at TE earlier in camp. Now back at full health, the Saints decide to move on.

The Saints now sit with 80 players on their roster. This was the last cut down day until they need to get to 53 players on the roster on August 30th. They have one more week to evaluate who should and shouldn’t make the 53, and who will they choose to put on the practice squad.

