Fleur-de-Links, August 24: Saints make roster moves, reach 80-man roster limit

The official Week 3 preseason game preview from the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have reportedly released tight end Chris Herndon and placed wide receiver Kevin White on IR to reach the 80-man roster limit.

A recap of noteworthy aspects of training camp with photos from training camp.

Louisiana-based Bayou Rum has been announced as the official rum of the Saints.

Tight end Lucas Krull speaks on his journey that led him to the NFL.

In a 2023 mock draft, the Saints are projected to draft Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Tickets are still available for the upcoming preseason game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In honor of his birthday, a look back at some of Taysom Hill's top plays as a Saint!



Tune in Saints vs Chargers

Friday 7 PM CT

: FOX pic.twitter.com/yHn0Jt4hQA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2022

You still have time to get tickets to The Touchdown Club of New Orleans' Meet the Saints luncheon this Thursday!



Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch as each coach and player on the #Saints roster are introduced!



ticket info ⬇️ https://t.co/00S4wqetsR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2022