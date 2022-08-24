Fleur-de-Links, August 24: Saints make roster moves, reach 80-man roster limit

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL - New Orleans Saints
The official Week 3 preseason game preview from the New Orleans Saints.
Saints release Chris Herndon, place Kevin White on IR - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints have reportedly released tight end Chris Herndon and placed wide receiver Kevin White on IR to reach the 80-man roster limit.
Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Wednesday, Aug. 23 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of noteworthy aspects of training camp with photos from training camp.
Bayou® Rum Announced as the Official Rum of the New Orleans Saints Yahoo! Finance
Louisiana-based Bayou Rum has been announced as the official rum of the Saints.
Lucas Krull on his path to the NFL | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Tight end Lucas Krull speaks on his journey that led him to the NFL.
Saints tabbed for another second-round QB in preseason 2023 mock draft - Yahoo! Sports
In a 2023 mock draft, the Saints are projected to draft Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 23 - New Orleans Saints
Tickets are still available for the upcoming preseason game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.
In honor of his birthday, a look back at some of Taysom Hill's top plays as a Saint!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2022
Tune in Saints vs Chargers
Friday 7 PM CT
: FOX pic.twitter.com/yHn0Jt4hQA
You still have time to get tickets to The Touchdown Club of New Orleans' Meet the Saints luncheon this Thursday!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 22, 2022
Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy lunch as each coach and player on the #Saints roster are introduced!
ticket info ⬇️ https://t.co/00S4wqetsR
"Tyrann made a couple of really nice plays today," - Dennis Allen #Saints pic.twitter.com/BME0G9MRw4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2022
