Fleur-de-Links, August 24: Saints make roster moves, reach 80-man roster limit

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL - New Orleans Saints

The official Week 3 preseason game preview from the New Orleans Saints.

Saints release Chris Herndon, place Kevin White on IR - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints have reportedly released tight end Chris Herndon and placed wide receiver Kevin White on IR to reach the 80-man roster limit.

Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Wednesday, Aug. 23 - New Orleans Saints

A recap of noteworthy aspects of training camp with photos from training camp.

Bayou® Rum Announced as the Official Rum of the New Orleans Saints Yahoo! Finance

Louisiana-based Bayou Rum has been announced as the official rum of the Saints.

Lucas Krull on his path to the NFL | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Tight end Lucas Krull speaks on his journey that led him to the NFL.

Saints tabbed for another second-round QB in preseason 2023 mock draft - Yahoo! Sports

In a 2023 mock draft, the Saints are projected to draft Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 23 - New Orleans Saints

Tickets are still available for the upcoming preseason game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers.

