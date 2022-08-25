The Las Vegas Raiders recently released running back Kenyan Drake. The Raiders had a very crowded backfield with Josh Jacobs, Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, so releasing one of their backs always made a lot of sense. With Drake on the outside looking in they released him.

The New Orleans Saints currently have a question mark at RB3, they are sitting with Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr, and Abram Smith in a competition for the?third RB spot. The concern to have a third running back is because the uncertainty of suspension for Alvin Kamara and the age of Mark Ingram, having a solid third running back could be key for the Saints.

The bigger question is would Kenyan Drake want to be the third option behind Kamara and Ingram? In the past, Drake has excelled in back fields with multiple backs. Last season, Drake was left out of the mix and only had 63 rushing attempts for 254 rushing yards. The season before with the Cardinals, he had a career high 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Saints tried to sign versatile RB Sony Michel earlier in the offseason, but he later chose to sign for the Dolphins for a larger role. The Saints then tried out David Johnson, but the two sides weren’t close on agreeing to a deal. The Saints have been pretty quiet on the running back front since then, with their focus shifting to evaluating what they have in their own room. With no backs really taking charge of the RB3 spot, should the Saints consider signing RB Kenyan Drake?

The two biggest questions are if the Saints feel comfortable with the backs they have in their room currently and if Drake would be interested in teaming up with Kamara and Ingram?

