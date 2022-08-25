Armchair Quarterback: New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints are off to a 0-2 start in the preseason, which is hopefully not a precursor to the regular season.

The Saints fell to the Green Bay Packers 20-10 Friday night at Lambeau Field. With two weeks left into the regular season opener, here are a few things to watch.

Ian Book isn’t the guy

Now, when he was drafted, the former Notre Dame QB seemed like a good pick-up for the Saints. Since then, however, he has been pretty disappointing. Granted, he has shown flashes of good play, including the touchdown drive right before the half. But I’m not sure that he’s done enough to earn any more than a practice squad spot at this point. Andy Dalton was brought in to be a serviceable and ready backup for Winston and then Taysom Hill is still there if all hell breaks loose. Since that’s the case, Ian Book is the odd man out and stays on the practice squad as an alternate.

Kirk Merritt is a Keeper

Now, I know the picture is of him fumbling, but he’s been very impressive so far.

The Destrehan native and Arkansas State product is a player that can play receiver, running back, and can be a backup return specialist behind Deonte Harty, which can be a good option in case Harty goes down.

Merritt is pretty deep on the depth chart, but guys like Tre’Quan Smith who have been around for a while and can only block shouldn't be taking up roster spots (IMO).

Saints have a stacked Defense

New Orleans will be a lot of fun to watch in 2022, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Demario Davis and Cam Jordan are back as leaders of the team with Tyrann Mathieu being the newcomer. However, the young bucks such as Nephi Sewell, Chase Hansen, and Justin Evans could carve out spots on this team and make an impact. Evans is a guy to watch for a special teams spot as well, which can make some of the other roster battles very interesting.

