Fleur-de-Links, August 25: Former Saints linebacker files lawsuit against NFL

Jameis Winston shared that his foot is getting better every day and he is looking forward to returning to action.

In showing off the new renovations in the Superdome, an image of a new express elevator that is “28.3x faster” has gone viral on Twitter.

For Wednesday’s practice, the Saints blared music in the Superdome in an attempt to simulate crowd noise during practice.

Former Saints linebacker Junior Galette is suing the NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, and several teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently the favorites for the Week 3 preseason game between the Chargers and the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu’s media availability following Wednesday’s training camp.

The Saints are currently projected at 8.5 wins for the 2022 season.