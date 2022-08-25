 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 25: Former Saints linebacker files lawsuit against NFL

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston healthy, eager for action - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston shared that his foot is getting better every day and he is looking forward to returning to action.

Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts - The Spun

In showing off the new renovations in the Superdome, an image of a new express elevator that is “28.3x faster” has gone viral on Twitter.

Saints use Wednesday practice to prepare for crowd noise; Wil Lutz anticipates return to Dome - NOLA

For Wednesday’s practice, the Saints blared music in the Superdome in an attempt to simulate crowd noise during practice.

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million - The Spun

Former Saints linebacker Junior Galette is suing the NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, and several teams.

Chargers vs. Saints Preseason Week 3 NFL Picks: Can Ian Book Wake Up New Orleans’ Offense? - Sportsbook Review

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently the favorites for the Week 3 preseason game between the Chargers and the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu “It’s all about making plays” | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu’s media availability following Wednesday’s training camp.

2022 NFL Odds: New Orleans Saints over/under win total prediction - Clutch Points

The Saints are currently projected at 8.5 wins for the 2022 season.

