Fleur-de-Links, August 25: Former Saints linebacker files lawsuit against NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston healthy, eager for action - New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston shared that his foot is getting better every day and he is looking forward to returning to action.
Superdome Trolling Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
In showing off the new renovations in the Superdome, an image of a new express elevator that is “28.3x faster” has gone viral on Twitter.
Saints use Wednesday practice to prepare for crowd noise; Wil Lutz anticipates return to Dome - NOLA
For Wednesday’s practice, the Saints blared music in the Superdome in an attempt to simulate crowd noise during practice.
Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million - The Spun
Former Saints linebacker Junior Galette is suing the NFL, NFLPA, Roger Goodell, and several teams.
Chargers vs. Saints Preseason Week 3 NFL Picks: Can Ian Book Wake Up New Orleans’ Offense? - Sportsbook Review
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently the favorites for the Week 3 preseason game between the Chargers and the Saints.
Tyrann Mathieu “It’s all about making plays” | Saints Training Camp 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Tyrann Mathieu’s media availability following Wednesday’s training camp.
2022 NFL Odds: New Orleans Saints over/under win total prediction - Clutch Points
The Saints are currently projected at 8.5 wins for the 2022 season.
Appreciate you coming out my friend. Next time we have a game of 7 https://t.co/0NomMAUiVc— Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) August 24, 2022
2 more sleeps till the #Saints preseason finale in the Dome! ⚜️@NTGraff and @ErinESummers recap today's #Saints news #SaintsCamp | @RousesMarkets pic.twitter.com/Q9EUY0pzyZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2022
The @Saints are ruthless for this https://t.co/nglDKmy85z— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 24, 2022
