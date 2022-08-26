New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Inactives

The New Orleans Saints are back at home in the dome for their 3rd and final preseason game taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff just minutes away so let’s take a look at the unofficial list of today’s inactives for the Saints.

Chase Hansen, Landon Young, James Hurst as well — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 26, 2022

It looks like we will finally see some of Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu and Alontae Taylor as they are all in uniform.

After tonight, the Saints will have 16 days to prepare for their season opener where they will face their division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 11th. Kickoff is at noon.

