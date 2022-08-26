Fleur-de-Links, August 26: Former Saints defensive tackle visits Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting former Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Brown for a visit.

Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini recap Thursday’s training camp.

A run-down of every Saints player that has not played in the preseason.

Jameis Winston’s athleticism in training camp is impressing people ahead of his on-field 2022 season debut.

Tyrann Mathieu, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, and J.T. Gray share their opinions on pineapple on pizza, the best superhero, and more.

While Kenny Pickett is currently the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chris Olave is tied at third-best odds among wide receivers and running backs.

While Blake Gillikin’s 81-yard punt was impressive, it is not even in the top 10 longest punts in NFL history.

