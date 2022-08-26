 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, August 26: Former Saints defensive tackle visits Detroit

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Lions host DT Malcom Brown on a visit - Yahoo! Sports

The Detroit Lions are hosting former Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Brown for a visit.

Saints Training Camp Report | Thursday, August 25 - New Orleans Saints

Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini recap Thursday’s training camp.

Which Saints players haven’t gotten into any preseason games? - Yahoo! Sports

A run-down of every Saints player that has not played in the preseason.

Saints’ Winston exhibiting athleticism in return from injury - AP News

Jameis Winston’s athleticism in training camp is impressing people ahead of his on-field 2022 season debut.

Tyrann Mathieu, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, & J.T. Gray | Ice Cold Takes - New Orleans Saints

Tyrann Mathieu, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, and J.T. Gray share their opinions on pineapple on pizza, the best superhero, and more.

A QB is favored for NFL Offensive Rookie of Year. Here’s where Saints’ Chris Olave checks in. - NOLA

While Kenny Pickett is currently the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chris Olave is tied at third-best odds among wide receivers and running backs.

What are the longest punts in NFL history? - Yahoo! Sports

While Blake Gillikin’s 81-yard punt was impressive, it is not even in the top 10 longest punts in NFL history.

