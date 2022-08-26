Fleur-de-Links, August 26: Former Saints defensive tackle visits Detroit

New Orleans Saints News:
Lions host DT Malcom Brown on a visit - Yahoo! Sports
The Detroit Lions are hosting former Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Brown for a visit.
Saints Training Camp Report | Thursday, August 25 - New Orleans Saints
Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini recap Thursday’s training camp.
Which Saints players haven’t gotten into any preseason games? - Yahoo! Sports
A run-down of every Saints player that has not played in the preseason.
Saints’ Winston exhibiting athleticism in return from injury - AP News
Jameis Winston’s athleticism in training camp is impressing people ahead of his on-field 2022 season debut.
Tyrann Mathieu, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, & J.T. Gray | Ice Cold Takes - New Orleans Saints
Tyrann Mathieu, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams, and J.T. Gray share their opinions on pineapple on pizza, the best superhero, and more.
A QB is favored for NFL Offensive Rookie of Year. Here’s where Saints’ Chris Olave checks in. - NOLA
While Kenny Pickett is currently the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chris Olave is tied at third-best odds among wide receivers and running backs.
What are the longest punts in NFL history? - Yahoo! Sports
While Blake Gillikin’s 81-yard punt was impressive, it is not even in the top 10 longest punts in NFL history.
